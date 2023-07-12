Forecasts indicate the weather is warming up for the weekend. Typically, this means that fishing will likely get a bit better. Let’s hope so, and take a look at what is happening around the region:

Starting at Lake McConaughy, walleye anglers are still finding fish along the south shores, generally above the Eagle Canyon area. Anglers have been having some good luck fishing standing timber. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live baits. Smaller crankbaits in the 2-inch to 3-inch length range are also catching walleye.

At Lake Ogallala, action has been very slow for bank anglers. Anglers with boats are doing a little better. Most of the trout are being caught in the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala using Powerbait.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet area activity has seen a bit more action, mostly with wipers, white bass and catfish in the evening hours.

Walleye fishing on the main lake has been best in the evenings the last hour or so of daylight.

Catfishing continues to be good along the southern shorelines and in the lower end of the cooling pond.

Lake Maloney’s inlet area has been producing some decent wiper and white bass action, but it is sporadic.

A few smallmouth bass are being coaxed out of the riprap near the end of Kansas Point with small jigs and spinners. Early morning and evening are best for inlet fishing.

The walleye bite in the main lake seems to be confined to low light periods as well.

The best fishing has been in 10 to 12 feet of water. Drifting minnows and nightcrawlers has probably been the most productive technique in the last few days.

Never overlook our interstate lake! Lots of sunfish and bass action on lures and live bait can provide an afternoon of fun.

The Hershey interstate lake has been providing a lot of sunfish action. It is a great ‘kid fishing’ spot right now.

In the Tri-County Canal system water levels are stabilizing and dropping slightly, but it is still running fast and muddy.

Anglers are catching an occasional walleye below the checks on live baits.

Some smallmouth bass can be found in the riprap that lines the banks of the canal.

Catfishing is picking up in backwaters and the wider/slower sections of the canal.

Mark your calendars for July 29. The North Platte office of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a Carp-O-Rama event at the Lake Maloney main boat ramp area.

NGPC staff will chum an area along the bank a few days ahead of the event. Loaner fishing gear will be available from the NGPC.

Anyone needing assistance will find NGPC Staff and other volunteers who can help anyone who wants to catch carp.

There will demonstrations on how to prepare and cook carp, samples of cooked carp, Dutch oven desserts, activities for kids and a lot of family fun.

The event is free, but you will need a park entry permit and anyone fishing, age 16 or older, will need a fishing permit.

Enjoy your fishing adventures this weekend!