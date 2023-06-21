Fishing continues to improve across the region. Warmer weather this week hampered anglers more than the fish. Slightly cooler temperatures and maybe some rain are in the forecast for this weekend. Here is what’s happening in the region:

Big Mac anglers are finding walleye by trolling in 15 to 25 feet of water mid-lake and off of the North Shore and Lemoyne areas. Night crawlers and minnows are good baits offerings along with deep trolling crankbaits. Crankbaits with a firetiger patter or primarily a red colors are doing well.

Some walleye are being taken in areas of flooded timber along the northern shoreline, too.

White bass fishing has been good at dawn along the northern shore above Otter Creek.

Catfishing is picking up in the upper reaches of the lake, mainly in the Omaha Beach area.

Trout fishing has been off in Lake Ogallala. Several anglers have let me know the action is very slow. A few trout have been taken in the North Platte River below the lake. Spinner baits and fly fishing has been the best way to catch river trout.

A few more trout are being caught in the NPPD canal down to Paxton.

Sutherland Reservoir action has been good for walleye in the main lake. The flats in the main lake and the area around the Bubble have been producing most of the catches.

A few walleye and white bass are being taken in the inlet.

Catfishing is good along the eastern shoreline of the reservoir.

Lake Maloney has had some walleye and white bass action this week. Walleye are mainly being taken in the main body of the lake using minnows and night crawlers. The best walleye action seems to be on the flats/shallows between the islands.

White bass are active at the inlet at dawn and dusk on minnows and small spinner baits.

Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in the bays on the west side of the lake and in a few of the deeper waters of the lake.

Paddlefish snagging permits need to be in to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by July 14. The application period opens at 1 p.m. CT on July 1.

Mailed in applications must be in the NGPC offices in Lincoln by 5 p.m. CT on July 14. Online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT on July 14.

Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents, or both be nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw. An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1, 2023, to be eligible to apply for a snagging permit.

Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.

Drawing results will be available by July 20. Applicants supplying email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Others should monitor their status online. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.

For more information, including an application form, read the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide a outdoornebraska.gov/guides-maps.

I hope you have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend.