When it comes to trout fishing, this is one of my favorite times of the year — but you need the right bait, and grasshoppers are the bait.

For most of the year, if you are fishing Lake Ogallala or the canal, Power Bait is generally what you need to use. Right now, any place where you have some slow moving or flat water, especially in the NPPD Canal, a grasshopper making a disturbance on the surface is a great enticement for trout.

Find yourself a nice grasshopper and a No. 6 or No. 8 long shank hook. I will either push the hook through the grasshopper right behind the hard plate that covers the thorax. The grasshopper will stay alive and active and that will attract the trout. I also hook the grasshopper the femur…the biggest part of the leg.

A grasshopper by itself is generally not heavy enough to cast accurately so I add a casting bubble to my line. A casting bubble is a plastic teardrop shaped float. It is made in such a way that you have a tube to pass your line through and by either twisting or pegging, you can hold the bubble in a specific place on the line.

Casting bubbles are also built so that you can fill them with water. Water equals weight, so you can put in the amount of water you need to cast where you want. It is actually a pretty versatile piece of tackle to have!

I will normally set my casting bubble 18 to 24 inches above my grasshopper. I will cast to a spot where I think trout may be holding and let the grasshopper do its thing. A few twitches are often all it takes, and I have a fight on my hands. Give this technique a try.

As for fishing around the region, it can be summed up in one word: slow. It is a pretty good general rule — if the weather is hot the fishing slows down. There are fish to be caught, and many anglers are catching them, but you are going to need to work for them.

Lake McConaughy’s fishing action is spread all over the lake. The upper part of the lake, the Big Mac Triangle as I call it, from Eagle Canyon to Otter Creek and west to Lewellen seems to be where a lot of walleyes are being caught right now.

The lake is at roughly 55% of full pool or think of it as half full. If you can find any flooded timber, fish those areas in the morning and then troll in 15 to 20 feet of water the rest of the day. Nightcrawlers and leeches may be the best live bait offerings. Salmo crankbaits in the Hot Pike and Hot Perch patterns have been doing well with walleye the past week.

Sutherland Reservoir inlet still has an on-again-off-again daily pattern, mainly off. Walleye fishing is better in the main lake over the flats in 7-10 feet of water especially near King Island. Some walleyes are being caught around the Bubble.

Catfishing remains active in much of the lake. Get some cut bait out in the water, and you can probably catch a catfish.

Lake Maloney anglers fishing the inlet are having their best luck in the mornings and during the last couple hours of light. Live baits seem to be doing the best here. Walleye anglers are picking up a few fish drifting and slow trolling the main lake, generally in 8 to 12 feet of water. Nightcrawlers and larger minnows are working well.

Our local Interstate lakes are always a good place to check out this time of the summer. Iron House Lake has lots of hungry bluegill for kids. Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough, Hershey and East Hershey lakes have been good producers of a variety of fish.

Look at the calendar. Squirrel season is open! Rabbit and dove seasons will open Sept. 1. The 2023-24 hunting seasons are here. It is time to do some scouting and get your gear out and make sure you have everything in working order.

Have a great weekend in Nebraska’s outdoors.