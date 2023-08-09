Temperatures have moderated a bit this week and are more “normal” for what we usually see in August. With cooler temperatures it is easier to get out and go fishing, so let’s look at what is happening around the region.

Lake McConaughy is holding around 55% full. Water temperature is running in the upper 70s at the surface.

Catfishing in the upper reaches of the lake is turning on. Cut baits are best.

Most walleye anglers are finding fish in middle to upper sections of the lake. Get out your Big Mac map and draw a line from Otter Creek to North Shore to Lakeview. This is the walleye triangle at the moment.

Go deep, 30 to 40 feet, with spinners or jig heads tipped with nightcrawlers and leaches. I also have reports that No. 4 Salmo lures — particularly those with red color in them — are catching fish when trolled deep!

Some white bass activity is happening in the Otter Creek area.

Lake Ogallala bank anglers are having slightly more success on trout the past week. Action is a little better out on the lake.

The NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala is providing the best trout action. Power Bait is best in the lake, Power Bait, salmon eggs, small spinnerbaits and spoons are working in the canal.

The Sutherland Reservoir inlet area activity has been slow. Walleye fishing has been slow during the daytime hours, but a few larger walleyes are being taken at night. King Island and the flats near the golf course seem to be the hot spots.

Catfishing is picking up in the southern portions of the lake.

There has been some top water action on largemouth bass along riprap banks at the cooling pond.

Lake Maloney wiper and white bass fishing at the inlet has been fair during the dawn and dusk hours.

Walleye anglers are catching fish off Kansas Point and by drifting or slow trolling in the main lake in 8 to 10 feet of water. Minnows and nightcrawlers are the best baits.

There has been some top water action on wipers at the outlet at sundown.

East of town, the Tri-County Canal System is getting back to normal after the high water earlier this summer. Water levels are running steady.

Walleye and sauger have been biting this week below Toby’s Check.

Catfish are becoming more active in the main parts of the canal with deeper waters on cut baits and commercial baits.

Smallmouth bass can be caught in riprap along the banks of the canal.

Don’t forget about our Interstate Lakes. Iron House Lake has lots of hungry bluegill for kids. Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough, Hershey and East Hershey lakes have been good producers of a variety of fish.

Get out and have a great weekend fishing. Oh, and don’t forget dove season opens in about three weeks. It is time to do your scouting.