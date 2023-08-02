Things seemed to level out a bit from the last few weeks. Water levels are staying constant. No big swings in elevation in rivers or lakes. The temperatures have moderated, and we may be able to beat the heat — fishing may be better this weekend.

Up at Big Mac, the lake is still holding at around 55% full. Catfishing in the upper reaches of the lake is good and relatively steady. I have good reports of channel catfish up to 10 pounds being caught regularly. Use cut baits.

Most walleye anglers are finding walleye around structure in the Cedar Vue to Omaha Beach to Eagle Canyon Triangle. Nightcrawlers and leeches continue to be the best live bait offerings.

Anglers are having some decent luck with smallmouth bass using medium crankbaits, and that runs down to 20-feet deep along the rocky points near Spillway Bay and Diver’s Bay. Lures with any rede color to them seem to have the edge.

Lake Ogallala action is still very slow from the bank, a little better out on the lake.

Most of the trout being caught are from the NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala. Powerbait and silver/blue Kastmaster lures are doing well.

Sutherland Reservoir activity has been flat for walleye.

Catfishing has been fair along the southern shorelines.

Lake Maloney activity has been the same as last week. The “new” thing to report is that wiper, white bass and a few walleye are being caught near the outlet at sundown.

Since we are talking about fish, I’m always looking for or testing a new recipe. Recently I was traveling I-80 and picked up a bag of Gardetto’s Spicy Italian snack mix to sustain myself as I made my way across Nebraska.

I was savoring the flavors I was experiencing and thought that it would make a great coating for fish. I ground up the remainder of the package, got some walleye filets out of the freezer and came up with this:

Gardetto walleye

1 bag of Gardetto Spicy Italian snack mix (5.5 oz) crushed

3 eggs

4 walleye filets

2 cup of buttered flavored Cristo

Crush the Gardetto mix into a fine powder and place in a large pan.

Heat the Crisco in a skillet. While waiting for the oil to heat up, prepare your fillets by washing them well and patting them dry with paper towels.

Crack three eggs in a bowl and whip to create an egg wash.

Dip each filet into the egg wash and make sure all surfaces are covered.

Dip each filet into the Gardetto crumbs and make sure all surfaces are covered.

Carefully place each battered fillet in a large skillet and let it cook.

Turn the filets a couple of times to be certain both sides are equally cooked.

This would make a great mix for a shore lunch and I bet would become a ‘regular’ in your fishing camps.

Have a great weekend outdoors!