Rivalries highlight start to volleyball, football

Gothenburg has never played a game in the NSAA state volleyball tournament.

The Swedes feel they can change that this year.

“As a team we all know we have the potential and talent to be there,” junior libero Emily Cornwell said. “Coach (Bryson) Mahlberg said before we are building the program that we want to be, and right now, I think each season we are just hungry for more wins and more success. I think we do have the talent to be (at state).”

The Swedes are coming off a 23-12 season and an appearance in a district final game for the second time in the past five years. It’s the only final appearances in the program’s history.

Gothenburg, which opens its schedule Thursday at Cozad, graduated just three players from that team and return six individuals who started at some point of last season.

“The three seniors we lost were great leaders and great contributors — primarily defensive players,” Mahlberg said. “That is a role we are going to need to find but I think were are going to be really strong (defensively).

“I think our hitters across the net at all three positions have the ability to terminate, which I think is going to make us a little hard to defend.”