Rivalries highlight start to volleyball, football

Gothenburg has never played a game in the NSAA state volleyball tournament.
The Swedes feel they can change that this year.
“As a team we all know we have the potential and talent to be there,” junior libero Emily Cornwell said. “Coach (Bryson) Mahlberg said before we are building the program that we want to be, and right now, I think each season we are just hungry for more wins and more success. I think we do have the talent to be (at state).”
The Swedes are coming off a 23-12 season and an appearance in a district final game for the second time in the past five years. It’s the only final appearances in the program’s history.
Gothenburg, which opens its schedule Thursday at Cozad, graduated just three players from that team and return six individuals who started at some point of last season.
“The three seniors we lost were great leaders and great contributors — primarily defensive players,” Mahlberg said. “That is a role we are going to need to find but I think were are going to be really strong (defensively).
“I think our hitters across the net at all three positions have the ability to terminate, which I think is going to make us a little hard to defend.”
The Swedes are also playing with to get not only get back to the point where last season ended but beyond it.
COVID-19 concerns led to three players having to sit out the district final game against eventual state finalist St. Paul, including Carly Jensen.
“It is motivation for me to play every game like it is your last one,” the senior middle blocker said.
Would a healthy Swedes team have made a difference?
“I’ve thought about that a lot,” Mahlberg said, “but we played a really good St. Paul team and they were missing a girl as well.
“Would it have been a different match? I don’t know,” Mahlberg said. “We went out there and I felt we competed really well with the girls we had.”
He added the loss just adds fuel for this season.
“The more you get to situations like that, the more the belief comes with it — competing with teams that are in the state tournament,” Mahlberg said. “Our goal is the state tournament but we have to achieve smaller goals to get to that. I think these girls believe that they have every shot possible (this year).”
Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford square off in Week 1 showdown
A matchup between two state-ranked rivals in the Class D-2 eight-man poll highlights the opening weekend of the prep football schedule.
Mullen, ranked eighth, hosts No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford — a program that reached the state title game last year.
“I told (the players) the biggest game of the year is the one you’re playing that week,” Mullen coach Wade Marsh said. “We’ve got a big one to start the year off. We’ve had a pretty big rivalry through the years. They are right down the road and they are bring back a lot of guys off a really good football team.
“It’s a good test for us right off the bat to see where we stand,” Marsh said. “They kind of took it to us last year (a 44-0 Sandhills/Thedford win) and that’s kind of stuck in a lot of these guys minds through summer and through workouts.”
Other rankings
Gothenburg, St. Pat’s and Dundy County-Stratton are the other state-ranked prep football programs in the area.
The Swedes are No. 9 in Class C1, and St. Patu’s is 10th in Class C2.
Dundy County-Stratton is third in Class D1 eight-man football.
In softball, North Platte opens the year ranked fourth in Class A and also fifth overall in the state regardless of class.