Scott Frost and new assistant basketball coach visit North Platte

A Big Red fall was in the air Wednesday inside McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, even though summer heat and Nebraskaland Days prevailed outside.
About 120 Cornhusker fans of all ages welcomed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Big Red Blitz, featuring head football coach Scott Frost in his first public North Platte visit since his December 2017 hiring.
Many stood outside North Platte Community College’s South Campus waiting for the event’s 11:30 a.m. start, with “Husker Power” placards and No. 7 Husker football jerseys much in evidence.
As longtime fans know, No. 7 was Frost’s number as he quarterbacked Nebraska to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship as a senior in 1997.
But, as the now fourth-year head coach was quick to remind the crowd, he isn’t the only famous Husker signal-caller to wear it.
“Raise your hand if you have No. 7 on.” Frost said. A few did. “Raise your hand if that No. 7 is because of Eric Crouch and not Scott Frost.”
The audience laughed at the reference to the 2001 Heisman Trophy-winning Husker quarterback.
But at least one in the audience had “Frost” on his No. 7 jersey. “Really?” the head coach said, deadpan. “I thought it would be unanimous for Crouch.”
Greg Sharpe, the radio “voice” of Husker football and baseball since 2007, served as master of ceremonies for the Big Red Blitz quartet visiting North Platte and Kearney Wednesday.
Ten groups of coaches, athletics staffers and Husker Sports Network announcers fanned out statewide as the UNL Athletic Department’s annual goodwill visits resumed after an enforced COVID-19 break in 2020.
“I have a big message from (Athletic Director) Bill Moos to all of you: We are open for business for Husker athletics in the fall,” Sharpe said as the audience cheered.
Memorial Stadium and the other Husker home venues will be back to full capacity after “a miserable year” when most fans couldn’t attend due to pandemic health restrictions, he said.
“I got a little choked up at that spring game (May 1) seeing 30,000 folks back in Memorial Stadium after calling games last fall with empty stadiums,” Sharpe said. “That wasn’t any fun.”
Football tickets will be available on a “seat yourself” basis online at huskers.com through June 25, he added.
Ben Murray, UNL’s new senior associate athletic director for development, spoke briefly about his department’s $155 million “Go B1G” project featuring a new football “performance center” north of Memorial Stadium.
He said UNL has raised $80 million of its $100 million goal for private support of the project, which also promises better academic and nutrition facilities for all UNL student-athletes. Groundbreaking took place April 30 after a year’s delay due to COVID-19.
Sharpe also introduced Nate Loenser, who joined Fred Hoiberg’s Husker men’s basketball coaching staff in April after previously working with him at Iowa State and with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.
Loenser said he’s excited by “the buzz that is going on in Lincoln and in the Haymarket and at school” with spring-season successes like a Big Ten championship for Will Bolt’s Husker baseball team.
“It’s a time for Nebraska to pop, and I think it’s going to happen across all levels,” he said.
First National Bank of Omaha sponsored Wednesday’s statewide Big Red Blitz. Other groups visited Valentine, Ogallala, Imperial, Lexington and Broken Bow in west central Nebraska.