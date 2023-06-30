Kadyn and Iliana Pavlik competed at the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships last weekend, and one of the sisters returned home with some gold and silver around her neck.

The other came back with some valuable experience from her first time competing on the national stage.

Kadyn, the second-place overall finisher at nationals last year, got second overall again this year in the 14/15 female 45-kilogram weight class, but she finished first in the clean and jerk lift and second in the snatch.

“It was really fun,” Kadyn said. “You get to meet a whole lot of people from all around the USA, and you get to make new friends and stuff, so that’s pretty cool.”

Kaydn had a combined weight of 105 kilograms — or 231.5 pounds. She reached her personal best of 47 kilograms in the snatch, and she hit 58 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

“It just takes time and effort, and if you put in the effort, it might take a little bit of time, but it’s going to click sooner than later,” Kadyn said.

Her coach, Jason Jensen of Enzo Athletic Performance (the gym the sisters train at), said Kadyn had been working hard after competing at nationals last year.

“Ever since nationals last year, she’s been looking forward to going back and trying to have another chance to win the national championship,” he said.

Kadyn’s first stint at nationals also got Iliana interested in giving Olympic Weightlifting a try.

“She’s really strong, and stronger than she shows in the lift, but the technique has definitely come a long way in that year,” Jensen said.

Iliana, who competed in the 14/15 female 76-kilogram weight class, reached 48 kilograms in the snatch, which is her personal best. She also hit 60 kilograms, five kilograms off her top weight.

“I was nervous, but all in all, it was a really good experience,” Iliana said.

Kaydn and Iliana train year-round. A lot of their workouts consist of a mix between technique work and strength building. They don’t just do snatches and clean and jerks, however. They mix in squats, deadlifts and pressing movements as a way to build strength to eventually try and lift a heavier weight.

“Olympic weightlifting is not something you can just show up and be good at,” Jensen said. “There’s so much technique that goes into the snatch and clean and jerk, so it becomes pretty monotonous to show up every day and keep working on the same things and not get it right, but overtime … you start to get better at the form, and then you start to see your numbers go up.”

For now, the goal is simple: keep training and prepare for nationals next year. Jensen said Kadyn could potentially be looking at future opportunities to join world teams and Pan-American teams. They will assess where her lifts rank among those nationally and see if she has a shot. He also said Iliana has the potential to reach that too if she keeps working at it.

“If they can stay engaged and continue to train hard, the sky is the limit,” he said.