Special events at Buffalo Bill SHP

Two special upcoming events at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park will be a hit with park guests.
On July 9 to 11, the North Platte Pow Wow is back at the ranch featuring dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event there will be over 20 food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.
The event begins at 7 p.m. July 9 and continues at 1 p.m. on July 10 and July 11. Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. Admission for the event is $15 for a weekend pass or $7 for a daily pass. For more information, call 308-520-9516 or email northplattepowwow@gmail.com.
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be brought by a horse-drawn carriage from the 20th Century Veterans Memorial to Buffalo Bill State Historical Park at 8:30 a.m. July 31. The exhibit of the Tomb will be on display will be at the historical park until Aug. 1.
The exhibit is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a wreath-laying every hour. Park guests will enter the exhibit through the south barn doors and proceed through educational displays in the barn to the east doors, which will lead into the paddock where the replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be exhibited. Carnations will be available for purchase to lay on the Tomb. Any organization wishing to participate in a wreath-laying can contact Michelle Lupomech at 317-979-3238.
This event is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. A park entry permit is required at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park; daily or annual permits will be available on site.
Holiday safety
State recreation areas are a great place to spend the holiday to relax, recreate, fish and boat. Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports and boat ramps will be busy. Stay calm near crowded boat ramps; no one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations, a little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone.
Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather and take precautions to get off the water before a storm hits and know where to go if bad weather arises.
Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing, can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe and wearing life jackets can help prevent injuries and drowning. Make sure small children have life jackets on even when fishing from the bank or swimming close to shore; it only takes a second for a child to disappear from sight.
Boaters and personal watercraft users need to use extreme caution this weekend and always wear a life jacket, even if you are riding in a boat. Inflatable life vests are small and you hardly notice they are on, but can save a life. Read the 2021 boating guide and know the rules and regulations before getting on the water. Nebraska law requires any motorboat operator, including drivers of personal watercraft, born after Dec. 31, 1985, to complete a boating safety course and be in possession of a course certificate when operating a motorized vessel. Operators must be 14 years old to drive motorboats and personal watercraft in Nebraska.
Be sure your boat is in good running order and have the equipment you need to make your boat legal before you go. Carry a flotation device for each person on board your boat and a type IV throwable device. Keep in mind no child age 12 or younger is allowed aboard any vessel when not wearing a life jacket of suitable size.
When pulling a person on skis, a tube or similar device you must have a person age 12 or older as an observer unless your vessel is equipped with a wide-angle rear view mirror. A hunter orange flag of at least 12 inches square must be displayed when a skier is down in the water. The skier must wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket that is in good condition and all lines must be stowed aboard the towing vessel when not in use.
Just a reminder, those wishing to camp at Lake McConaughy or Lake Ogallala must have a reservation before they go. There are many other state recreation areas in our area that are open for camping and recreating and don’t have reservation restrictions. Lakes like Maloney, Sutherland, Johnson, Medicine Creek, Swanson and Enders are all available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fireworks
For public safety, fireworks are not allowed at any of the state park areas or state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska. Lake homeowners and lake associations, however do put on a show at some of our area lakes. The annual Light up the Lake at Johnson Lake will be on Saturday, at 10 p.m. July 3 and is hosted by the Johnson Lake Association. Come early and grab a seat on the public beach at Johnson Lake SRA to see this spectacular show.