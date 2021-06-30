Special events at Buffalo Bill SHP

This event is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. A park entry permit is required at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park; daily or annual permits will be available on site.

Holiday safety

State recreation areas are a great place to spend the holiday to relax, recreate, fish and boat. Everyone wants to get out and enjoy water sports and boat ramps will be busy. Stay calm near crowded boat ramps; no one wants their weekend ruined by heated confrontations, a little courtesy can go a long way toward ensuring an enjoyable outing for everyone.

Always keep an eye on the sky for severe weather and take precautions to get off the water before a storm hits and know where to go if bad weather arises.

Water sports, whether swimming, boating or skiing, can be fun but can also be dangerous. Being safe and wearing life jackets can help prevent injuries and drowning. Make sure small children have life jackets on even when fishing from the bank or swimming close to shore; it only takes a second for a child to disappear from sight.