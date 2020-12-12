Sports shorts, Dec. 12

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paxton 38, Potter-Dix 23
POTTER — Paxton defeated Potter-Dix 38-23 on Saturday.
Paxton hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
Mullen 52, Maxwell 22
MAXWELL — Mullen dowed Maxwell 52-22 on Saturday.
Mullen hosts Bridgeport on Tuesday and Maxwell travels to Paxton on Friday.
Gothenburg 46, Perkins Co. 16
GRANT — Gothenburg defeated Perkins County 46-16 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to St. Pat’s and Perkins County hosts Garden County on Thursday.
Valentine 36, Cozad 34
COZAD — Valentine edged Cozad 36-34 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to McCook on Tuesday.
South Platte 74, Sandhills Valley 26
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Sandhills Valley 74-26 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday and South Platte travels to Paxton on Thursday.
Bridgeport 78, Sutherland 14
SUTHERLAND — Bridgeport defeated Sutherland 78-14 on Saturday.
Sutherland hosts Wallace on Thursday.
Pleasanton 66, South Loup 24
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton downed South Loup 66-24 on Saturday.
South Loup hosts SEM on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 49, Minden 34
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Minden 49-34 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to Ainsworth on Friday.
York 75, Lexington 45
YORK — York downed Lexington 75-45 on Saturday.
Lexington travels to Northwest on Friday.
Chase County 55, Ogallala 39
OGALLALA — Chase County defeated Ogallala 55-39 on Saturday.
Ogallala hosts St. Pat’s and Chase County travels to Paxton on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47
POTTER — Paxton edged Potter-Dix 42-21 on Saturday.
Paxton hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
Maxwell 42, Mullen 21
MAXWELL — Maxwell downed Mullen 42-21 on Saturday.
Mullen hosts Bridgeport on Tuesday and Maxwell travels to Paxton on Friday.
Cozad 46, Valentine 43
COZAD — Cozad held off Valentine 46-43 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to McCook on Tuesday.
York 37, Lexington 23
YORK — York defeated Lexington 37-23 on Saturday.
Lexington travels to Northwest on Friday.
Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12
SUTHERLAND — Bridgeport downed Sutherland 50-12 on Saturday.
Sutherland hosts Wallace on Thursday.
Brady 70, Twin Loup 60
SARGENT — Brady defeated Twin Loup 70-60 on Saturday.
Brady travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Thursday.
Broken Bow 61, Minden 38
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Minden 61-38 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to Ainsworth on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 67, South Platte 48
BIG SPRINGS — Sandhills Valley defeated South Platte 67-48 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday and South Platte travels to Paxton on Thursday.
Pleasanton 70, South Loup 57
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton downed South Loup 70-57 on Saturday.
South Loup hosts SEM on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Chieftain Duals
BELLEVUE — North Platte won the Chieftain Duals on Saturday.
Team results
1, North Platte. 2, Elkhorn South. 3 Gretna. 4, Fremont. 5 Bellevue East.
Round 1
Gretna def. Bellevue East 67-12
Fremont bye
North Platte def. Elkhorn South
Round 2
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East 74-6
North Platte bye
Gretna def. Fremont 51-22
Round 3
North Platte def. Bellevue East 78-4
Gretna bye
Elkhorn South def. Fremont 51-19
Round 4
Fremont def. Bellevue East 54-18
Elkhorn South bye
North Platte def. Gretna 51-19
Round 5
Bellevue East bye
North Platte def. Fremont 52-18
Elkhorn South def. Gretna 46-29
Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — Broken Bow finished second at the Holdrege Invite on Saturday.
Team results
(Top 4)
1, Kearney, 172. 2, Broken Bow, 125.5. 3, Northwest, 105. 4, Scottsbluff, 93.5. 5, Holdrege, 84. 6, McCook, 73. 7, Minden, 46.
Individual results
106 - 1, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff. 2, Matt Janssen, Holdrege. 3, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow. 4, Gavin Ruff, Northwest.
113 - 1, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow. 2, Haydon Arrants, Kearney. 3, Kole Nielsen, Minden. 4, Ben Briseno, Northwest
120 - 1, Gradu Aremds, Northwest. 2, Commor Whiteley, Scottsbluff. 3, Archer Heelan, Kearney. 4, Talyn Campbell, McCook.
126 - 1, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff. 2, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 3, Ethan Lawrence, Kearney. 4, Caleb Vokes, Northwest.
132 - 1, Perry Swarm, Kearney. 2, Evan Smith, Minden. 3, Brandon Carpenter, Holdrege. 4, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff.
138 - 1, Hunter Heath, Minden. 2, Trey Garey, Broken Bow. 3, Jacob Janssen, Holdrege. 4, Colton Ruff, Northwest.
145 - 1, Beau Hostler, Kearney. 2, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 3, Bo Bushhousen, Northwest. 4, Jaydan Janssen, Holdrege.
152 - Gage Ferguson, Kearney. 2, Tate Felber, McCook. 3, Cade Kirwan, Holdrege. 4, Jack Myers, Broken Bow.
160 - 1, Austin Cooley, Northwest. 2, Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff. 3, Nick Sutton, Kearney. 4, Layton Linder, Broken Bow.
170 - 1, Tate Kuchera, Kearney. 2, Alex Anthony, McCook. 3, Sam Holt, Holdrege. 4, Max Denson, Broken Bow.
182 - 1, Carter Ables, Kearney. 2, Damian Smith, Holdrege. 3, Joseph Stein, Northwest. 4, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff.
195 - 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Bow. 2, Victor Isele, Northwest. 3, Deven Anderson, Holdrege. 4, Lane Kovarik, Kearney.
220 - 1, Alec Langan, McCook. 2, Dario Rodriguez, Kearney. 3, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 4, Daulton Kuehn, Minden.
285 - 1, Reid Steinbeck, McCook. 2, Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow. 3, Caden Johnson, Kearney. 4, Billy Schleichardt, Northwest.
Anselmo-Merna Invite
ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna finished fourth at its wresting invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Grand Island JV, 171.5. 2, Ravenna, 161, 3, Twin Loup, 115. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 104. 5, Arcadia/Loup City, 94. 5, SEM, 94. 7, North Central, 86. 8, Elm Creek, 77. 9, Lexington JV, 42. 10, Sandhills/Thedford, 40.
Individual results
106 - 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Coben Colson, GIJV. 3, Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.
113 - 1, Jason Perex, GIJV. 2, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 3, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 4 David Switzer, Twin Loup.
120 - 1, Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 2, Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek. 3, Ethan Mins, Lexington JV. 4, Morgan Treffer, Ravenna.
126 - 1, Zach Dickau, North Central. 2, Koby Smith, Elm Creek. 3, Ethan Atkins, SEM. 4, Cristian Cortez, GIJV.
132 - 1, Thomas Klemesrud, North Central. 2, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Dane Arrants, GIJV. 4, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington JV.
138 - 1, Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Benjamin Klemesrud, North Central. 3, Reece Jones, SEM. 4, Dawson Doggett, South Loup.
145 - 1, Quenton Ackley, Ravenna. 2, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup. 4, Isaac Guevara, GIJV.
152 - 1, Tyron Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City. 2, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 3, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 4, Justyce Hostetler, GIJV.
160 - 1, Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City. 2, Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna. 3, Luke Wright, GIJV. 4, Max Seranno, Elm Creek.
170 - 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Ethan Krzycki, Arcadia/Loup City. 3, Owen Woodward, Ravenna. 4, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup.
182 - 1, Jesse Drahota, Ravenna. 2, Casey Reis, GIJV. 3, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup.
195 - 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merena. 2, Devin Fisher, Ravenna. 3, DeAndre Brock, GIJV. 4, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup.
220 - 1, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Aaron Hernandez, SEM. 3, Cameron Russell, Arcadia/Loup City. 4, Andrew Burnett, Anselmo-Merna.
285 - 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Brendon Hall, SEM. 3, Zachary Pittman, GIJV. 4 Chase Lewandowski, Arcadia/Loup City.
Gordon-Rushville Invite
No team scores
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 - 1, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 2, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell. 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 4, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs
113 - 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen, 2, Thomas Hughson, Mitchell. 3, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport. 4, Trenton Rushman, Leyton.
120 - 1, Cayden Lamb, Valentine. 2, Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 4, Brock Burry, Bayard.
126 - 1, Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville. 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 3, Gavin Sandoz, Valentine. 4, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs.
132 - 1, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 2, Cody Miller, Valentine. 3, Zachary Araujo, Bayard. 4, Casey Miller, Valentine.
138 - 1, Collton Pouk, Perkins County. 2, Ashton Lurz, Valentine. 3, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Bryan Keller, Valentine.
145 - 1, Beau Lake, Bayard. 2, Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Cameron Jordan, Valentine. 4, Conner Fowler, Valentine.
152 - 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron. 3, Peyton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Kadon Wenig, Valentine.
160 - 1, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport. 2, Drake Janssen, Valentine. 3, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
170 - 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Sawyer Haag, Chadron. 3, Tagg Buechle, Valentine. 4, Cael Peters, Mitchell.
182 - 1, Kade Waggener, Chadron. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Haydon Olds, Manatare. 4, Sage Schrunk, Valentine.
195 - 1, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 2, Logan Mayhew, Valentine. 3, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare.
220 - 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 3, Lee Major, Valentine. 4, Dawson Wiggins, Leyton.
285 - 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 3, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen. 4, Huntin Taylor, Perkins County.
