FOOTBALL

Southwest 47, South Platte 19

BIG SPRINGS — Southwest defeated South Platte 47-19 on Thursday.

Huston Billiter led Southwest in passing with 67 yards, Nathan Rippe had 10 carries for 93 yards and two catches for 47 yards and also 10 solo tackles on defense.

Southwest travels to Wilcox-Hildreth on Sept. 8 and South Platte travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday.

South Loup 48, Elm Creek 21

CALLAWAY — South Platte defeated Elm Creek 48-21 on Thursday.

For South Loup Trey Connell had 15 carries for 137 yards, Cashe Gracey had one catch for 15 yards. Connell had five solo tackles and Conner Paulsen had two interceptions on defense for the Bobcats.

Kade Sindt was 12-for-22 passing for 116 yards and had 19 carries for 73 yards for Elm Creek.

South Loup travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

SCORES

Sandhills/Thedford def. Burwell 45-20

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

McCook 3, Lexington 2

LEXINGTON — McCook defeated Lexington 25-23, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-6 on Thursday.

For McCook Kori Rippen had 25 kills and Ashlyn Randel had six aces.

For Lexington Laikyn Seim had 26 kills, Hadlie Wolf had three aces.

Lexington travels to Scottsbluff on Saturday and McCook hosts a tri on Tuesday.

Scores

Ogallala def. Chase County 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Cozad 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Broken Bow def. Hershey 25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 25-7

Southern Valley def. Hi-Line 25-4, 25-12, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Arthur County def. Hyannis 25-17, 25-23, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford Quad

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs 25-17, 25-11

Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore 25-8, 25-15

Cody-Kilgore def. Banner County 25-6, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Banner County 25-8, 25-12

Sutherland Tri

Sutherland def. Creek Valley 25-14, 25-14

Sutherland def. Perkins County 18-25, 25-19, 25-20

Perkins County def. Creek Valley 25-22, 25-11

Southwest def. South Platte 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center Tri

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley 25-12, 25-19

Paxton def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-22, 25-23

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley 25-10, 25-22

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Cozad 11, Gothenburg 3

GOTHENBURG — Cozad defeated Gothenburg 11-3 on Thursday.

Taylor Howell of Cozad 2-for-4 at the plate and Greeley Cargill earned the win on the mound.

Wren Herrick of Gothenburg was 2-for-3 at the plate and Hanna Devlin took the loss.

Gothenburg travels to Southern Valley and Cozad travels to the Blair Invite on Saturday.

Kearney Catholic 18, Hershey 8

HERSHEY — In game one Kearney Catholic defeated Hershey 18-8.

Kearney used a 10-run first inning to start off strong.

Hershey answered with six of their own in the first, but could not overcome the deficit. Olivia Moorhead took the loss on the mound.

The second game Kearney Catholic shutout Hershey 18-0.

Kearney Catholic scored 15 runs in the fourth to earn the run-rule victory.

Hershey travels to Bayard on Monday.