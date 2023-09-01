HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Southern Valley 3, Cozad 1

OXFORD — Southern Valley defeated Cozad 25914, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11 on Thursday.

Graci Marhenke had seven kills for Cozad and Lucha Olvera had two aces.

Cozad hosts Hershey on Tuesday.

Gothenburg 3, Broken Bow 0

BROKEN BOW — Gothenburg defeated Broken Bow 25-14, 25-19, 25-11 on Thursday.

Addison Ellis and Haae McCaslin each had five kills for Broken Bow.

Broken Bow travels to the Lexington Invite on Saturday and Gothenburg hosts South Loup on Friday.

Minden 3, Lexington 0

LEXINGTON — Minden swept Lexington 25-4, 25-8, 25-20 on Thursday.

Laikyn Seim had six kills for Lexington, Hannah Scharff added six aces.

Mattie Kamery had 15 kills for Minden.

Lexington hosts an Invite on Saturday.

Sandhills/Thedford 2, Gibbon 0

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Gibbon 25-12, 25-17 on Thursday.

Laney Dahlberg had five kills and Haylee Dimmitt had two aces for Sandhills/Thedford

Sandhills/Thedford 2, Ravenna 0

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford swept Ravenna 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday.

For Sandhills/Thedford Dahlberg had six kills, Charlise Teahon and Arena Fetty each had three kills.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to the Seven Valley’s Tourney on Sept. 9.

SCORES

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley/Litchfield 26-24, 26-24

Anselmo-Merna def Twin Loup 25-12, 26-24

Brady def. Maxwell 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

Minatare def. Creek Valley 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-15

Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-12, 25-16

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-19, 25-9

Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County 14-25, 25-21, 25-20

SEM def. Hi-Line 25-5, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line 25-20, 25-21

Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley 25-14, 25-21

Wallace def. Hyannis 25-11, 25-16

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley 25-16, 25-22

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-22, 25-20

Southwest def. Rawlins County 25-20, 25-18

Sidney def. North Platte 25-17, 25-20

Ogallala def. Sidney 25-17, 25-17

Ogallala def. North Platte 25-17, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. Hershey 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Paxton def. Garden County 25-15, 25-22, 27-25

Perkins County def. St. Pat’s 25-20, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls team results

1, Kearney Catholic, 26. 2, Lexington, 49. Gothenburg, 61

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Susana Calmo, Lexington, 21:01.3. 2, Olivia Chapman, Northwest, 21:22.6. 3, Jaelyn Witter, Kearney Catholic, 21:36.3. 4, Adeline Pinkston, Gothenburg, 21:51.6. 5, Aadison Bellamy, Kearney, 21:57.5. 6, Maya Moxley, Kearney Catholic, 22:10.8. 7, Parrhesia Converse, Lexington, 22:46.1. 8, Hadley McGowen, Kearney Catholic, 22:50.5. 9, Marissa Miles, Northwest, 22:55.8. 10, Rylie O’Hare, Kearney Catholic, 23:00.0.

Boys team results

1, Lexington, 29. 2, Gothenburg, 35. 3, Northwest, 65. 4, Kearney Catholic, 105.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Tyler Hetz, Gothenburg, 16:38.8. 2, Isac Portillo-Munoz, Lexington, 16:48.1. 3, Ethan Smith, Northwest, 16:56.9. 4, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:02.9. 5, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 17:05.7. 6, Herson Rodriguez, Lexington, 17:19.3. 7, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:43.2. 8, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:54.8. 9, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 18:09.3. 10, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 18:14.2.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SCORES

Cozad def. Holdrege-Adams Central 16-7

Gothenburg def. Lexington 9-5

Alliance def. Hershey 18-13

Alliance def. Hershey 13-0