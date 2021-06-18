Texas cowgirl takes the lead in the barrel racing at Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Ashley Castleberry of Montgomery, Texas, turned the cloverleaf pattern in 17.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than Stevi Hillman, who scored a time of 17.46 seconds on Wednesday night.
Her equine partner in the arena was Stormy, a ten-year-old black gelding who loves the excitement of the crowd.
“All the fans really make my horse run hard,” she said. “He loves the noise. He really feeds off of it.”
Last year, competing in front of half-filled stands at Covid-restricted rodeos wasn’t ideal, but Castleberry made it work. “I was glad to be able to rodeo and make some money,” she said. But this year is better. “Having the fans here makes a huge different, and I’m glad to have them here.”
Castleberry finished her rookie year, in 2019, in the top forty in the world standings; last year, she finished eighteenth in the world, three holes out of qualifying for pro rodeo’s world championship, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
This year, she hopes to be in the top fifteen, who go on to the Wrangler NFR, held in December in Las Vegas.
She’ll head to the Reno (Nev.) Rodeo this weekend, then over the Cowboy Christmas holiday, the busy days during and after Fourth of July, will hit the road hard.
“We are glad to have rodeos back one-hundred percent, and we are ready to rock and roll for the year,” she said.
Other leaders from the evening’s competition include bareback rider Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah (86.5); steer wrestler Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas (3.9 seconds); tie-down roper Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan. (8.3 seconds); Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M. (81.5 points); team ropers Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas and TJ Watts, Eads, Colo. (5.1 seconds); breakaway roper Dara Belew, La Junta, Colo. (3.5 seconds) and bull rider Toby Loomis (77).
The fourth and final night of the of action at the Buffalo Bill rodeo takes place Friday, June 18 starting at 8 pm. NebraskalandDays activities continue through June 26.