Toby Collins rides to a qualifying bull riding time on third night of Buffalo Bill Rodeo

On top of bull riding, Collins also competes in saddle bronc. He had a run earlier in the night that didn’t put him in the top four.

“I can’t pick between them,” he said. “That’s why I keep competing in both.”

He started doing both events in Australia when he was younger. His dad rodeoed. He started on little calves, and as he got older, he transitioned to steers, junior bulls, then the bigger bulls when he moved to the United States.

When asked what he likes about bull riding, Collins said the adrenaline rush is addictive.

“It’s something that you could always be working at,” Collins said. “It’s a real addictive sort of sport. You get pretty hungry for it.”

Ashley Castleberry of Montgomery, Texas, turned the cloverleaf pattern in 17.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than Stevi Hillman, who scored a time of 17.46 seconds on Wednesday night.

Her equine partner in the arena was Stormy, a ten-year-old black gelding who loves the excitement of the crowd.

“All the fans really make my horse run hard,” she said. “He loves the noise. He really feeds off of it.”