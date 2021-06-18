Toby Collins rides to a qualifying bull riding time on third night of Buffalo Bill Rodeo

Toby Collins knows his bull from the third night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Little Bill, all too well.
Two years ago, Collins pulled Little Bill at a rodeo in Tuscon, Arizona.
“I didn’t do very good on him,” Collins said with a chuckle. “He won that time.”
Friday night offered a chance at redemption. This time, Collins won out. He stayed on the bull long enough to put up a score, only the second person to do so so far at the Buffalo Bill.
“It always feels good when you stay on,” Collins said. “He was good (two years ago) and I kind of let him slip. When I found out I had him today, I thought it would be good.”
And it was. Collins slid into second place in bull riding with only one more day to go, but for him, it’s on to the next stop. North Platte was the first of many stops on his current stretch.
“I left my house yesterday in Texas and came here,” he said. “I go to New Town, North Dakota, tomorrow, then I leave and go back to Evergreen, Colorado, Sunday. It’s busy.”
Collins is originally from the southeast corner of Australia, and moved to Stephenville, Texas, in 2013 to start competing in the United States. He’s been going from Australia to Texas ever since.
On top of bull riding, Collins also competes in saddle bronc. He had a run earlier in the night that didn’t put him in the top four.
“I can’t pick between them,” he said. “That’s why I keep competing in both.”
He started doing both events in Australia when he was younger. His dad rodeoed. He started on little calves, and as he got older, he transitioned to steers, junior bulls, then the bigger bulls when he moved to the United States.
When asked what he likes about bull riding, Collins said the adrenaline rush is addictive.
“It’s something that you could always be working at,” Collins said. “It’s a real addictive sort of sport. You get pretty hungry for it.”
Ashley Castleberry of Montgomery, Texas, turned the cloverleaf pattern in 17.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than Stevi Hillman, who scored a time of 17.46 seconds on Wednesday night.
Her equine partner in the arena was Stormy, a ten-year-old black gelding who loves the excitement of the crowd.
“All the fans really make my horse run hard,” she said. “He loves the noise. He really feeds off of it.”
Last year, competing in front of half-filled stands at Covid-restricted rodeos wasn’t ideal, but Castleberry made it work. “I was glad to be able to rodeo and make some money,” she said. But this year is better. “Having the fans here makes a huge different, and I’m glad to have them here.”
Castleberry finished her rookie year, in 2019, in the top forty in the world standings; last year, she finished eighteenth in the world, three holes out of qualifying for pro rodeo’s world championship, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo
Third performance
June 18, 2021
North Platte
Bareback riding
1. Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, UT 86.5 points.
2. Chase Vossler, Cheyenne, Wyo. 79.
3. Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla. 73.
4. Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla. 68.
Steer wrestling
1. Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas 3.9 seconds.
2. Jeremy Plourde, Dodge City, Kan. 5.1.
3. Carson Good, Long Valley, S.D. 5.4.
4. Colby Anders, Bayard, Neb. 6.1.
Tie-down roping
1. Luke Potter, Maple City, Kan. 8.3 .seconds.
2. Ryan Belew, La Junta, Colo. 10.0.
3. Colby Anders, Bayard, Neb. 12.1.
4. Kyle Belew, La Junta, Colo. 13.6.
Saddle bronc riding
1. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 81.5 points.
2. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M .79.
3. Kash Deal, Dupree, S.D. 78.5.
4. Brady Hill, Onida, S.D. 77.
Breakaway roping
1. Dara Belew, La Junta, Colo. 3.5 seconds.
2. Ellie Bard, Sheridan, Wyo. 3.8.
3. Kacey Kobza, Brighton, Colo. 4.7.
4. Amber Hutto, North Zulch, Texas 13.3.
Team roping
1. Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, Colo./TJ Watts, Eads, Colo. 5.1.
2. Jake McCullough, Hutchinson, Kan./Tyler Mahlandt, Udall, Kan. 5.3.
3. Paul Beckett, Laramie, Wyo./Jayden Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 5.6.
4. Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz./Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb. 6.6.
Barrel racing