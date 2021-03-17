Watch now: As he readies to go pro, North Platte's Jayson Scott will have last amateur MMA fight Saturday

The success has started to come, but one thing that hasn’t is a nickname — yet.

“I’ve heard a few (suggestions) here and there but not really any that have stuck,” Scott said. “I haven’t really thought about it that much. It’s something that comes, you can’t really pick it out.”

Scott qualified for the NSAA state wrestling tournament in both his junior and senior seasons, and reached the Class A championship match at 126 pounds in his final year.

He started boxing as a 12-year-old and also trained in jiujitsu in his teen years.

With that background, Scott said he knew in high school that he wanted to give the MMA ranks a shot.

Scott trains out of the 691ON1 MMA & Fitness facility in North Platte and has worked with his coach and fellow fighter Ryan MacDonald for nearly the past decade.

His full-time job is with Quality Brands of North Platte but he is in the gym in the evenings throughout the week training, including a boxing session on Sundays.

A number of his weekends are filled with fights or tournaments. He recently competed in a jiujitsu tournament in Denver.