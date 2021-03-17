Watch now: As he readies to go pro, North Platte's Jayson Scott will have last amateur MMA fight Saturday

Jayson Scott is making the jump from an amateur to a pro fighter in part because of the availability of matches.
“We’ve been looking but it’s been hard with an 11-2 (fighting) record,” the 21-year-old Scott said. “That kind of pushed us into (the thought) of, ‘We might as well make that jump.’”
When will he make his pro debut?
“Don’t really know quite yet,” Scott said, “definitely soon.”
His last amateur mixed martial arts fight is scheduled for Saturday night as the headliner for the St. Paddy’s Beatdown IX at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.
Scott, who graduated from North Platte High School in 2018, is scheduled to defend his Midwest Championship Fighting flyweight title against Micah Haas, a Colorado-based fighter.
It is the 14th fight overall for Scott, who entered his first MMA competition shortly after graduation from high school. Scott, who has fought at both 125 and 135 pounds, has worked his way into being the top-ranked amateur flyweight in the Midwest by tapology.com. His last four wins have all come by submission.
“I think it’s all over that my skills have improved,” Scott said. “A big thing is using my wrestling, just developing from high school to MMA (styles). There’s a difference.”
The success has started to come, but one thing that hasn’t is a nickname — yet.
“I’ve heard a few (suggestions) here and there but not really any that have stuck,” Scott said. “I haven’t really thought about it that much. It’s something that comes, you can’t really pick it out.”
Scott qualified for the NSAA state wrestling tournament in both his junior and senior seasons, and reached the Class A championship match at 126 pounds in his final year.
He started boxing as a 12-year-old and also trained in jiujitsu in his teen years.
With that background, Scott said he knew in high school that he wanted to give the MMA ranks a shot.
Scott trains out of the 691ON1 MMA & Fitness facility in North Platte and has worked with his coach and fellow fighter Ryan MacDonald for nearly the past decade.
His full-time job is with Quality Brands of North Platte but he is in the gym in the evenings throughout the week training, including a boxing session on Sundays.
A number of his weekends are filled with fights or tournaments. He recently competed in a jiujitsu tournament in Denver.
“I’ve got my hands full of athletes who are talented and can be something, but there is a lot that goes with it,” said MacDonald, who has a pair of UFC matches under his belt. “There’s discipline, there’s work ethic.