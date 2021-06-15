Watch now: More than 50 people participate in 15th annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling tournament

Listen to Dru Melvin describe what it’s like to attempt steer wrestling and you might wonder why anyone might choose to grapple with an animal that weighs between 450 and 650 pounds.
“You’re jumping off a horse going roughly 25 to 30 miles an hour and then there’s five mines out there (in the arena),” Melvin said Tuesday afternoon. “There’s two horses, two guys and a steer. Anything and everything can go (wrong) but it’s a big adrenaline rush for most guys. I’ve been doing this for a lot of years and it’s just fun.”
More than a few people agree with him.
Twenty-two individuals were part of the junior division and 31 were in the open division of the Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling tournament at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena Tuesday.
The event, in its 15th year, attracted names like two-time world champion Tyler Waguespack as well as multi-time National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Kyle Irwin and Tanner Milan.
It also brought some relative newcomers, like 18-year-old Garrett Curry from Houston. He took up the activity three years ago.
“None of my family rodeoed or anything,” said Curry, who also is a calf roper. “I’m first generation. I just kind of wanted to do it.”
He was the opening-round winner in the junior division, which is a qualifier for the Ote Berry Jr. Steer Wrestling national tournament. Curry posted a fast average time of 4.9 seconds in the round, a mark he couldn’t have come close to just a few years ago.
“When I first started, I was getting no-timed because I wasn’t throwing (the steer) down fast enough,” Curry said. “I was taking between 30 to 39 seconds. It’s been a struggle but we’re here today.”
So was Traden Anderson, an 18-year-old from just outside Henryetta, Oklahoma. He has been steer wrestling for three years, as well, and is a member of his high school rodeo team in the event. It was his first time competing in Sutherland.
“It was basically through word of mouth,” Anderson said of his appearance in the event. “Ote Berry lives in Oklahoma not too far away from me, right there in Checotah. We all just kind of stay around one another so we know when all the rodeos are. We had to get up here and try and get some year-end points in.”
The event is one that runs in his family.
“My dad steer wrestled all of his life,” Anderson said, “and just like every other boy wanted to do, he wanted to be bad like his dad. That’s what I wanted to do, and, heck, I live right there in the steer wrestling capital of the world, right there in Oklahoma. We’re just in that big circle and if you can win in that big circle that I am, you can probably win anywhere.”
His fastest time on the day was 4.7 in the short round where he placed second overall. Anderson, who said he prefers steers that “aren’t pooches but have a little bit of fight in them,” has made runs under four seconds before.
The key to success?
“Slow down to be fast,” Anderson said. “Everybody likes to rush everything, and everyone is thinking about that three second run. If you slow down and just do all of the techniques correct, you’ll make a lot faster run than you’re really trying to make.”
He added it comes down to trusting the horse you are on and also the hazer — the other individual on horseback whose responsibility is to make sure the steer runs straight.
“You’ve just got to stay calm and get down there and do your job,” Anderson said.