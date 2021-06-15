Watch now: More than 50 people participate in 15th annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I first started, I was getting no-timed because I wasn’t throwing (the steer) down fast enough,” Curry said. “I was taking between 30 to 39 seconds. It’s been a struggle but we’re here today.”

So was Traden Anderson, an 18-year-old from just outside Henryetta, Oklahoma. He has been steer wrestling for three years, as well, and is a member of his high school rodeo team in the event. It was his first time competing in Sutherland.

“It was basically through word of mouth,” Anderson said of his appearance in the event. “Ote Berry lives in Oklahoma not too far away from me, right there in Checotah. We all just kind of stay around one another so we know when all the rodeos are. We had to get up here and try and get some year-end points in.”

The event is one that runs in his family.

“My dad steer wrestled all of his life,” Anderson said, “and just like every other boy wanted to do, he wanted to be bad like his dad. That’s what I wanted to do, and, heck, I live right there in the steer wrestling capital of the world, right there in Oklahoma. We’re just in that big circle and if you can win in that big circle that I am, you can probably win anywhere.”