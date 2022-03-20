Watch now: North Platte natives Jayson Scott, Ty Barker get wins in St. Paddy’s Beatdown X

Jayson Scott has never been afraid to show his emotions in the cage. But the 22-year-old North Platte native took it to a higher level on Saturday night.

After he stopped Josh Krejci with 15 seconds left in the opening round, Scott let loose with a series of celebratory screams toward the D&N Event Center crowd that had given him strong vocal support in the match.

“I think it mainly has to do with the vision of my career,” Scott said of his post-fight reaction during the St. Paddy’s Beatdown X event. “I’m beginning to see all these big goals I’ve been looking toward. I’m starting to get closer and closer. I’m ready to take that next step. I’m ready to achieve what I’ve always wanted to.”

And what is the next step?

“I don’t know yet,” Scott said. “Gotta talk to my coaches and management team and go from there.”

Scott improved to 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter as he stopped Krejci with a guillotine choke after he nearly ended the bantamweight bout with a series of strikes and also a few attempts at a rear-naked choke during the round.

“I didn’t even know he had (the guillotine) in his arsenal,” said Ryan MacDonald, Scott’s coach at 691ON1 MMA. “For him to pull it out in a high-level professional fight is mind-boggling. I’ve never seen him do that before in the gym so it’s really cool for him.”

Scott was one of six pro fights on the card and among the 14 matches overall for the event that was promoted by Midwest Championship Fighting. Fellow North Platte native, Delfino Benitez, lost a unanimous decision to Dillion Cox in a pro flyweight division matchup.

The 29-year-old Benitez, who now lives and trains out of Kearney, was making his return to the cage after a nearly three-year absence due to a severe leg injury.

Ty Barker, who was born and raised in North Platte, won a unanimous decision in a amateur bantamweight fight with Ki Martella.

Barker, who now lives in Denver, Colorado, set the tone early as he bloodied Martella in the first round.

“I think it was the first strike that I threw,” Barker said. “That left-high roundkick caught him perfectly and it was that right there that cut him up. As soon as I saw that blood, it’s over from there. I’m like a (expletive) shark in the water. You start bleeding, I’m going to come after you.”

Barker did damage with his striking over the first two rounds and the fighters went to the ground near the end of the third.

“I love and I know he was kind of a Jiu-Jitsu fighter and I don’t know, man, I wanted to test him in that third round,” Barker said. “I wanted to kinda see what he was about. I was touching him up and all I wanted to do was take him down, wear him down and try and get him tired.

“It sucks that I wasn’t able to get the finish but I know for damn sure the crowd was happy with the performance.”

Two other fighters with local ties both were stopped in the opening round of their amateur matchups — North Platte’s Austin Delorme and Ogallala’s Johnny Graves.

In other notable fights:

» Dwight Joseph won an unanimous decision over Taylor Moore for the MCF Bantamweight title.

» Blayne Richards won an unanimous decision as well over Konnor Kuppe for the MCF welterweight championship.

» Alex Regow and M.A. Yah II won MCF amateur titles at flyweight and bantamweight, respectively.

