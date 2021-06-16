Watch now: Scott Frost and new assistant basketball coach visit North Platte

A Big Red fall was in the air Wednesday inside McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, even though summer heat and Nebraskaland Days prevailed outside.

About 120 Cornhusker fans of all ages welcomed the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Big Red Blitz, featuring head football coach Scott Frost in his first public North Platte visit since his December 2017 hiring.

Many stood outside North Platte Community College’s South Campus waiting for the event’s 11:30 a.m. start, with “Husker Power” placards and No. 7 Husker football jerseys much in evidence.

As longtime fans know, No. 7 was Frost’s number as he quarterbacked Nebraska to an undefeated season and a share of the national championship as a senior in 1997.

But, as the now fourth-year head coach was quick to remind the crowd, he isn’t the only famous Husker signal-caller to wear it.

“Raise your hand if you have No. 7 on.” Frost said. A few did. “Raise your hand if that No. 7 is because of Eric Crouch and not Scott Frost.”

The audience laughed at the reference to the 2001 Heisman Trophy-winning Husker quarterback.