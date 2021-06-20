Wild West Arena hosts Junior Rodeo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reed Kraeger battled the animal that put up a fight for 18 seconds before he was able to pull it during his run in the steer wrestling competition.
A Big Red fall was in the air Wednesday inside McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, even though summer heat and Nebraskaland Days prevailed outside.
After last year, with no fans for three-quarters of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, another piece of normalcy came back to the world: the rodeo, with fans in the stands.
Staffers are looking into public and private venues, said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, but the city would have to make sure they could livestream from a site. Otherwise, residents now watching meetings remotely couldn’t.
Watch now: More than 50 people participate in 15th annual Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling tournament
The event, in its 15th year, attracted names like two-time world champion Tyler Waguespack as well as multi-time National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Kyle Irwin and Tanner Milan.
Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, had a time of 2.4 seconds to be two-tenths of a second faster than Emma Charleston in breakaway roping.
Garrett Shadbolt came into the week ranked 11th in bareback and had one of the top rides on Thursday night to the cheers of the Wild West Arena crowd.
Ashley Castleberry of Montgomery, Texas, turned the cloverleaf pattern in 17.45 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than Stevi Hillman, who scored a time of 17.46 seconds on Wednesday night.
Toby Collins knows his bull from the third night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, Little Bill, all too well.
Will Martin of Goodwell, Oklahoma, couldn’t have been happier to draw the horse, Nutrena’s Tic Tac, on the final night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.