Loomis ends Dundy County-Stratton's D1 run

LINCOLN — Quinn Johnson led all players with 21 points as the Loomis boys basketball team defeated Dundy County-Stratton on Wednesday in the Class D1 semifinals at Devaney.

“Defensively, I was so proud of our kids,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “We got out on the shooters. Guys hit shots when we needed them to. We had guys that all contributed. One of our best players got out of the game in the third quarter, and all the guys just stepped up.”

Shay Swanson and Aiden Perry added eight each for the Wolves. Mark Nelms led the Tigers with 21 points, followed by Jackson Kerchal’s 10.

Loomis heads to the Class D1 championship game at 9 a.m. Friday against St. Pat’s, who defeated Burwell in the other semifinal.

A scrappy first half led to Swanson picking up four fouls by halftime, which limited how much the Loomis senior could do in the first half. Dundy County-Stratton used that and a mixture of some hot shooting to hover around through halftime.

Nelms made a 3 at the end of the first quarter to give the Tigers a 16-9 lead going into the second. Loomis used a 15-4 run to erase the deficit and take a four-point advantage.

Dundy County-Stratton either tied the game or trailed by one possession for nearly the rest of the second quarter until Andrew Englot got fouled on a made 3 and converted the free throw to put the Tigers ahead 30-26. Dundy County-Stratton took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 10 in the third, but two Loomis 3s from Johnson and Aidan Perry cut the deficit back to four heading into the fourth. Another Perry 3 to start the fourth pulled Loomis to within one at 42-41.

“Aidan Perry’s a great shooter, and I was glad that he took those shots and knocked them down in crucial times,” Billeter said. “That’s what you have seniors for. They’ve been there and they’ve done that. Just huge shots for them, and I couldn’t be more proud of Aidan Perry.”

From there, it was all Johnson. He scored 15 points in the fourth, and Dundy County-Stratton had no answer as the game slowly slipped away. The Tigers couldn’t make a shot when they needed to most, and the Wolves made their free throws at the end to extend the lead to 12.

“This team’s resilience is like none other,” Billeter said. “We’ve been finding ways to win ever since the subdistrict finals.”

Loomis (60)

Quinn Johnson 32, Shay Swanson 8, Aidan Perry 8, Cale Nelson 6, Christian Blincow 6.

Dundy County-Stratton (48)

Mark Nelms 21, Jackson Kerchal 10, Andrew Englot 4, Cheve Lutz 4, Nolan Burrell 4, Corbin Horner 3, Quade Myers 2.

