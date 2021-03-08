Lori Mau returns to Maxwell as VB coach

Lori Mau spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Maxwell volleyball team before becoming an assistant coach for North Platte Community College.

After six seasons away, Mau is returning to the Wildcats as their next head coach, the school announced on Monday.

“We are excited to bring Coach Mau back to Maxwell as our head volleyball coach,” Ryan Jones, Maxwell athletic director, said in a release. “Her experience at the collegiate level over the past 6 years will be a terrific asset to all of our players and our program.”

Mau is taking over for previous coach Gina Sommer, who was Maxwell’s coach for the last six seasons.

She was previously the Wildcats’ head coach from 2008-15, and the team went 86-69 in that span. In her last season at Maxwell, the team finished with a 22-8 record.

“Coach Mau has a tremendous passion for both volleyball and the community of Maxwell,” Jones said in a release. “We are excited to see her back coaching and look forward to what she will bring to the program.”

Mau was still around Maxwell during her absence from the volleyball team. She has been the K-12 school counselor for the last 5 years and has been in the Maxwell school system for the past 13 years.