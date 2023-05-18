Many Telegraph-area athletes placed during the Class A and B state track meet on Wednesday and Thursday, but only one left Omaha Burke High School as a champion.

Gothenburg’s Madison Smith threw a distance of 145-2 to win the Class B girls discus championship on Wednesday. Her throw was nearly 10 feet farther than Wayne’s Brooklyn Kruse, who came in second.

Other Gothenburg finishes include Ava Weyers placing fourth in girls long jump, the boys 4x800 relay team finishing seventh, the boys 4x400 relay team coming in eighth, the girls 4x400 relay team placing eighth and Jake Burge finishing seventh in boys pole vault.

Other area athletes finished top three at state in their events.

McCook’s Brett Fraker finished runner-up in boys triple jump, Ogallala’s Lindee Henning came in second in the girls 3,200-meter run, Lexington’s Oscar Aguado finished second in the boys 800 and third in the boys 1,600, McCook’s Adam Duggar finished runner-up in boys long jump and Broken Bow’s Coy Wardyn and Cozad’s Boston Irish came in third in boys pole vault.

Other Class B placers at state include:

Cozad’s Cord Chytka, fourth in boys triple jump.

Duggar, seventh in boys triple jump.

McCook’s Alex Messinger, eighth in boys triple jump.

Cozad’s Cash Chytka, fifth in boys high jump.

Broken Bow’s Max Denson, fifth in boys shot put.

Lexington’s Lazaro Adame, sixth in the boys 3,200.

Lexington’s Ian Salazar, seventh in the boys 3,200.

McCook girls 4x800 relay team, sixth.

McCook’s Lucas Gomez-Wilson, fifth in the boys 100 and seventh in the boys 200.

Adame, sixth in the boys 1,600.

Denson, fourth in boys discus.

McCook’s Evan Mai, fourth in boys long jump.

Cozad’s Karyn Burkholder, fourth in the girls 300 hurdles.

McCook’s Shawna Wilkinson, eighth in the girls 800.

Henning, sixth in the girls 1,600.

In Class A, the North Platte boys 4x800 relay team came in eighth, North Platte’s Carly Purdy finished seventh in girls long jump and North Platte’s Layton Moss placed sixth in boys pole vault.