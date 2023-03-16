Midwest Championship Fighting’s St. Paddy’s Day Beatdown means a lot more than just a mixed martial arts debut for local fighter Marcus Vigil.

It represents a culmination of all the hard work that went into turning his life around.

When Vigil takes to the octagon Saturday at the D&N Events Center, over a year’s worth of training to better himself both mentally and physically hopefully will pay off.

“When I started back in November a year ago, I really went into it with that mentality of I’m not just here to learn self-defense, I’m here because I want to get involved in cage fighting and mixed martial arts,” Vigil said. “Not as much as a career, I need something to mentally to look forward to.”

Vigil is open about his past. He’s not trying to hide from it. He hopes that his story can help others going down the same path get back on track.

“I try to keep my story as open as possible,” Vigil said. “I want to help anybody that’s ever been in the positions that I’ve been in in life.”

Vigil was a drug addict for most of his life, starting when he was 13 or 14. He’s 28 now. He’s been in recovery for a year and a half.

He was also arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He sat in jail for four months, but he wasn’t actually sentenced. He got an opportunity with the Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts, which are post-plea or post-adjudicatory intensive supervision treatment programs designed for high-risk and high-need individuals, according to the NPSC website.

After he completes the program, all charges will be dropped.

Vigil said the program requires him to attend outpatient therapy, take drug tests up to three times a day and routinely meet with his probation officer. He doesn’t meet with his officer as frequently now because of his progress in the program. He must also take a lot of classes, and he must go to court twice a month and stand in front of a judge.

While he was still in jail, Vigil said, he knew he needed to change his life. MMA was one of the first things he started doing when he got out.

“Back in that lifestyle when you’re so fueled by your ego, I always thought about ‘I could do that,’” he said of MMA. “I’ve always been a huge MMA fan. A huge fan of UFC. I had those lingering thoughts of ‘I could probably do that if I wanted to.’ When I was sitting in jail long enough, I’m just like, ‘I got to start making a plan about what I want to do when I get out of here.’ And that was on the top of the list.”

MMA is an outlet for Vigil. He trains at Vicious Cycle Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in North Platte, and his regular training regime consists of nearly three hours of training. He does an hour of Muay Thai, which is stand-up martial arts. Then he does another hour of kickboxing. After that is another hour of team practice. Maybe he gets another 30 minutes to an hour of some sparring after he’s done.

“It changed everything,” Vigil said. “It’s given me a new outlook, a new confidence. It’s definitely helped me with just day-to-day problems. Problem solving.

“I think Joe Rogan explains mixed martial arts as critical thinking with dire consequences, and that’s really what it is. You have to figure out what to do and keep yourself from going into panic mode in the most dire of circumstances, so then when you go throughout life, it just seems very easy.”

Vigil said he likes training with a group because it forms that sense of camaraderie after finishing a tough workout. It also creates this sense of commitment not only to himself, but to the others in the group who want to see him at the gym.

“The most difficult part for me is just staying on top of myself mentally, and convincing myself that I love doing this,” he said. “Let’s get out of bed, let’s go to the gym, let’s actually get up and do something with our day.”

The biggest thing for Vigil, though, is that he can see the parallels between his recovery from his drug addiction and mixed martial arts. At times, it almost goes hand in hand.

“There’s a lot of similarities between recovery and mixed martial arts, and I think the biggest one is humility,” Vigil said. “You’re not going to make a lot of progress in recovery if you can’t sit back and tell yourself that you were the one that created all these problems in your life.

“It’s the same thing with martial arts. If you aren’t teachable, and you can’t sit here and tell yourself that the reason I got punched in the face is because I didn’t defend correctly, then you probably won’t be very good at it.”

Vigil will make his MMA debut Saturday when he takes on Ogallala’s Sheldon Long, who is also making his debut. The fight will be the most recent step in a long journey for Vigil.

He spent the week leading up to the fight making sure he wasn’t doing things that will keep him too sore, and he was focusing on his weight cut. He feels exactly how he wants to feel going into the fight.

“My mindset is that the only way that I’m going to get beat is if somebody has worked harder than me for this,” Vigil said. “If I’m being honest with you, I don’t think that anybody has.”

Vigil also had one more message for those going through rough times like he had in the past.

“If I can take a short moment to let anybody out there that’s struggling or knows somebody struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out,” Vigil said. “There’s also plenty of great programs to get involved in to help people get on the right path.”