Maxwell boys down Medicine Valley, girls fall behind late

“We finally put some baskets in and did some good things there late,” Medicine Valley coach Derek Bantam said.

The Raiders’ Acelyn Klein had a game-high 23 points and Stella Heapy added 14.

Maxwell (4-17) trailed by 11 points with just over two minutes left in the third quarter but got as close as 38-35 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

Medicine Valley stretched the lead back out to eight points midway through the quarter before the Wildcats closed within 46-41.

“We have been in a few of those situations now but we have to build that momentum and keep it all the way through to the end of the game,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg said. “It kind of got away from us at the end but I’m proud of our girls.”

Harley Kuenning and Jordan Miller both had 12 points to lead the Wildcats.

Maxwell and Medicine Valley were tied 12-12 early in the second quarter before the Raiders rolled off 10 straight points and led 23-14 at the break.

“I talked to the girls at half about that,” Swedberg said. “It was almost like we got (to the tie) and breathed a sigh of relief like, ‘Hey, we did it. We tied the game.’ We just have to find ways to build momentum past that.”