Maxwell boys down Medicine Valley, girls fall behind late

MAXWELL — Maxwell boys basketball coach Quin Conner said his players have played with an edge this season.
“We’re breaking that rule where teams come here and they kind of do what they want and push their weight around,” Conner said. “Our motto all year has been ‘Maxwell is not the doormat any more. It’s going to be a fight every single time.”
His players continued that message on Thursday night as the Wildcats held on for a 54-46 win over Medicine Valley.
The win came after the Raiders pulled away in the final two minutes for a 54-41 win over Maxwell in the girls game.
Troy Breinig scored a team-high 15 points and was one of three players in double figures for the Wildcats (13-9).
Jack Meyer and Ty Robinson both scored 12 points as Maxwell scored the first five points of the game and never trailed on the way to a second straight victory.
A tenacious man-to-man defense helped the Wildcats build a 31-11 lead early in the third quarter before the Raiders made a run.
Medicine Valley (12-7) behind an extended 2-3 zone got as close as five points with just over 80 seconds left in regulation.
“We didn’t during the first half,” Medicine Valley coach Jason Maier said. “We didn’t move our feet, didn’t attack the hoop. We were just bad for a half, period.
“We just played harder in the second half,” Maier said. “It wasn’t like we changed what we did defensively or anything. We just did it better. We played harder like we should of the whole game.”
Kayden Kramer scored a game-high 23 points for the Raiders, and Sebastian Kramer added 13 points.
The Raiders also missed a number of makable shots during the run that proved costly in the end
“We were probably two or three shots away from really making it a game,” Maier said. “I give them credit, they played hard the whole game and that was the difference.”
Breinig hit a driving layup with just over a minute left and was fouled on the play, which was ruled intentional.
The 6-foot-3 senior hit one of his three free throws on the play to give the Wildcats a double digit lead again.
“Troy is a great kid and a super hard-worker,” Conner said. “He doesn’t always get the limelight but he is one of our best rebounders by far. It was just great to see him get a finish there at the end that really helped out the team.”
GIRLS
The Raiders (11-8) ended the game with eight straight points to finally put away a scrappy Maxwell squad.
“We finally put some baskets in and did some good things there late,” Medicine Valley coach Derek Bantam said.
The Raiders’ Acelyn Klein had a game-high 23 points and Stella Heapy added 14.
Maxwell (4-17) trailed by 11 points with just over two minutes left in the third quarter but got as close as 38-35 in the opening minutes of the fourth.
Medicine Valley stretched the lead back out to eight points midway through the quarter before the Wildcats closed within 46-41.
“We have been in a few of those situations now but we have to build that momentum and keep it all the way through to the end of the game,” Maxwell coach Lane Swedberg said. “It kind of got away from us at the end but I’m proud of our girls.”
Harley Kuenning and Jordan Miller both had 12 points to lead the Wildcats.
Maxwell and Medicine Valley were tied 12-12 early in the second quarter before the Raiders rolled off 10 straight points and led 23-14 at the break.
“I talked to the girls at half about that,” Swedberg said. “It was almost like we got (to the tie) and breathed a sigh of relief like, ‘Hey, we did it. We tied the game.’ We just have to find ways to build momentum past that.”
BOYS
Medicine Valley (46)
Hudson Stout 6, Kayden Kramer 23, Joe Brown 2, Lane Lenz 2, Sebastian Kramer 13.
Maxwell (54)
Jack Meyer 12, Connor McKeeman 8, Michael Sandoval 7. Ty Robinson 12, Troy Breinig 15.
GIRLS
Medicine Valley (54)
Kylie Rose 4, Alaina Eberle 2, Stella Heapy 14, Kaylyn Roblee 8, Milla Farr 3, Acelyn Klein 23.
Maxwell (41)
Hannah Parrett 6, Harley Kuenning 12, Jordan Miller 12, Tawnee Stout 2, Jocelyn Cheek 2, Mataya Stubbs 4, Myah Essman 3.