Maxwell edges Maywood-Hayes Center in overtime

The Wolves’ Jhett Sellers hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time ran out.

Maxwell went 4-of-18 from the free-throw line for the game that included a 1-for-6 performance down the stretch of regulation that ended in a 40-40 tie.

“I swear we shoot free throws,” Connor said. “I told (the players) that tomorrow we are shooting 50 (free throws) apiece. We’ll see if that happens.”

Weston Morrow had 12 points to lead the Wolves (16-9). Sellers had nine points and Farr and Josh Patel both chipped in with eight points.

“It just comes down to doing the little things,” Wolves coach Kolby Hamilton said. “I feel that maybe (Maxwell) outhustled us a little bit in general. I feel that they got on the floor for 100% percent of the hustle (plays) and the loose balls, and we were at maybe 50 to 75%,

“Boxing-out and just rebounding has killed us all year,” Hamilton said. “We’re a young team and just not there physically yet.”

St. Pat’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

The Irish (19-5) scored the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter to build a 49-26 lead with just under five-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.