Maxwell leads area schools at D-4 district with 8 state qualifiers

Maxwell freshman Jaycob Young wanted to quit the wrestling team midway through the season. He constantly lost matches, and he wasn’t getting Maxwell any points. All that changed when he made it through subdistrict after beating teammate Ayden Steffens in the semifinals.
“(Coach Ryan Jones) told (teammate Sam Melton), ‘You know, I’m proud to have Jaycob Young because he wasn’t supposed to be here,’” Young said. “I mean, he’s right. I wasn’t scoring at subdistricts till I beat Ayden. Once I beat Ayden, I started scoring and it just took off from there.
“I think that realizing that as long as I kept trying and not giving up, I just knew I was going to pull through at the end.”
And he did. Down by nearly seven points late in the third period of his heartbreak-round match against Morrill’s Michael Morgan at the D4 district tournament, the wrestler who beat him at subdistrict last weekend, Young threw a hip toss, the move Jones kept telling him to go to.
Morgan got locked up, Young threw his weight on top of him, and the freshman secured his spot at state on Wednesday with a pin. Young got up and hugged one of his coaches while Jones darted across the mat in celebration.
“He’s worked hard from day one,” Jones said. “The kids that work hard, and they are good students and they do a good job in the school, it’s sure nice when they get big wins and that was a big one.”
Maxwell had eight wrestlers qualify for state on Saturday in Sutherland, four of whom made it through that heartbreak round — the consolation semifinal that is the difference from qualifying and not qualifying for the state tournament — and the Wildcats claimed first place.
Wyatt Heessel (106), Melton (126), Mason Tilford (132), Kayden Hunt (170), Young (182), Drey Smith (195), Luke Howitt (220) and Kayden Stubbs (285) all qualified.
“This was a big win, and unexpected,” Jones said. “I think a lot of people had us around fifth or sixth coming into it, but we got a bunch of tough kids and they wrestled their butts off today. Really proud of what they accomplished.”
Mullen, who came in second, qualified six of its wrestlers, including wins from Jeffery Forsen at the 106-pound division, Eli Paxton at 113 and Kyle Durfee at 132.
Sutherland came in third overall with five qualifiers, but it had the most first-place finishers. Cauy Morgan pinned Perkins County’s Mason Toner to win the 120-pound division.
Samuel Foster pinned Perkins County’s Colton Pouk in the final minute to win the 138-pound division. Hunter Cook took the 145-pound class after pinning Medicine Valley’s Jaden Henderson, and Gavin White won the 195-pound division with a fall over Maxwell’s Smith.
“It’s nice to see how other people get pushed in the wrestling room, and it pushes all of us to get better,” Foster said. “It’s an all-around grind in the wrestling room so that’s good.”
D4 District
Team results
1, Maxwell, 121. 2, Mullen, 120. 3, Sutherland, 106. 4, Garden County, 83. 5, Bayard, 82. 6, Hitchcock County, 67. 6, Perkins County, 67. 8, North Platte St. Patrick`s, 40. 9, Morrill, 39. 10, Medicine Valley, 33. 11, Hyannis, 24. 11, Kimball, 24. 13, Crawford, 20. 14, Minatare, 19. 15, Wauneta-Palisade, 18. 16, Hemingford, 17. 17, Leyton, 10. 18, Hay Springs, 6. 19, Paxton, 4. 20, Banner County, 3. 21, Dundy County-Stratton, 0. 21, Sioux County, 0.
Individual state qualifiers
106 — 1, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 4, Cash Davis, Hyannis.
113 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 3, Brock Burry, Bayard. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 3, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County 4, Dominick Geho, Paxton
126 — 1, Hunter Kildow, Bayard. 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 3, James McGinnis, Kimball. 4, Sam Melton, Maxwell.
132 — 1, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 2, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 3, Mason Tilford, Maxwell. 4, Connor Cluff, Kimball.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Hunter Deeds, North Platte St. Patrick`s. 4, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Beau Lake, Bayard. 4, Gaven Nutter, North Platte St. Patrick`s.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 3, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County.
160 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 3, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 4, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell.
182 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 4, Jaycob Young, Maxwell.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Drey Smith, Maxwell. 3, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 4, Bryce Seier, Morrill.
220 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Landon Nichols, North Platte St. Patrick`s. 3, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 4, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis.
285 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 4, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County.