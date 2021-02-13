Maxwell leads area schools at D-4 district with 8 state qualifiers

Maxwell freshman Jaycob Young wanted to quit the wrestling team midway through the season. He constantly lost matches, and he wasn’t getting Maxwell any points. All that changed when he made it through subdistrict after beating teammate Ayden Steffens in the semifinals.

“(Coach Ryan Jones) told (teammate Sam Melton), ‘You know, I’m proud to have Jaycob Young because he wasn’t supposed to be here,’” Young said. “I mean, he’s right. I wasn’t scoring at subdistricts till I beat Ayden. Once I beat Ayden, I started scoring and it just took off from there.

“I think that realizing that as long as I kept trying and not giving up, I just knew I was going to pull through at the end.”

And he did. Down by nearly seven points late in the third period of his heartbreak-round match against Morrill’s Michael Morgan at the D4 district tournament, the wrestler who beat him at subdistrict last weekend, Young threw a hip toss, the move Jones kept telling him to go to.

Morgan got locked up, Young threw his weight on top of him, and the freshman secured his spot at state on Wednesday with a pin. Young got up and hugged one of his coaches while Jones darted across the mat in celebration.