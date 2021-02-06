Maxwell, Mullen lead area teams at Class D Subdistrict 4A Tournament

Mullen’s Spencer DeNaeyer earned his 100th career win on Saturday as he and many other area wrestlers competed at the NSAA Class D Subdistrict 4A Tournament in Maxwell for a chance to advance to the district tournament next week in Sutherland.

This is the first year the NSAA introduced subdistricts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A typical district was divided in half, and only the top four from each division at subdistricts will move on to the district tournament.

Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said he understands why the NSAA opted to change the postseason format and how that added a new feel to things.

“I wouldn’t say a challenge, but it’s definitely different,” Jones said. “We had a lot of kids in that (No. 4 and No. 5 seed), and that’s tough to advance to next week. I know why NSAA did it, and you got to do whatever is best for everybody.”

The Wildcats had nine wrestlers place in the top-four, led by wins from Wyatt Heessel in the 106-pound division and Kayden Stubbs in the 285-pound division.

Heessel pinned Mullen’s Jeffery Forsen in two minutes and 35 seconds, while Stubbs narrowly held off Mullen’s Isaac Welch in a 3-2 decision.