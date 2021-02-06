Maxwell, Mullen lead area teams at Class D Subdistrict 4A Tournament

Mullen’s Spencer DeNaeyer earned his 100th career win on Saturday as he and many other area wrestlers competed at the NSAA Class D Subdistrict 4A Tournament in Maxwell for a chance to advance to the district tournament next week in Sutherland.
This is the first year the NSAA introduced subdistricts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A typical district was divided in half, and only the top four from each division at subdistricts will move on to the district tournament.
Maxwell coach Ryan Jones said he understands why the NSAA opted to change the postseason format and how that added a new feel to things.
“I wouldn’t say a challenge, but it’s definitely different,” Jones said. “We had a lot of kids in that (No. 4 and No. 5 seed), and that’s tough to advance to next week. I know why NSAA did it, and you got to do whatever is best for everybody.”
The Wildcats had nine wrestlers place in the top-four, led by wins from Wyatt Heessel in the 106-pound division and Kayden Stubbs in the 285-pound division.
Heessel pinned Mullen’s Jeffery Forsen in two minutes and 35 seconds, while Stubbs narrowly held off Mullen’s Isaac Welch in a 3-2 decision.
Other placers for Maxwell include Sam Melton (third at 126), Mason Tilford (third at 132), Klayton Pagel (fourth at 145), Kayden Hunt (third at 170), Jaycob Young (third at 182), Drey Smith (second at 195), and Luke Howitt (second at 220).
“There were some definite ups and downs, but that was a pretty quality subdistrict, so you’re going to have some downs,” Jones said. “I thought our kids wrestled tough for the most part.”
Mullen did the best of every area team at the tournament, placing second as a team and sending nine wrestlers to the next round. Three of them won their divisions, including DeNaeyer in the 152-pound division after defeating Wauneta-Palisade’s Connor Bryner by technical fall.
Kyle Durfee won the 132-pound division by an 8-4 decision over Kimball’s Connor Cluff, and Eli Paxton won the 113-pound division after pinning Hemingford’s Creel Weber at the end of the third period.
Mullen’s other finishers include Forsen (second at 106), Chase Gracey (fourth at 126), Sean Simonson (third at 160), Owen Thorberg (fourth at 170), Tel Kvanvig (third at 220) and Welch (second at 285).
“We did pretty good,” Mullen coach Bo Pettit said. “We lost some that we probably should’ve won, but it wasn’t too bad of a day.”
Wauneta-Palisade’s Hunter Miner, Connor Bryner, Cody Holmes and Cole Hamilton, Hyannis’ Cash Davis and Gavin Anderson, and Paxton’s Dominick Geho all advanced to the district tournament as well.
D4-A Subdistricts
Team results
1, Bayard, 140. 2, Mullen, 135.5. 3, Maxwell, 121.5. 4, Morrill, 80. 5, Wauneta-Palisade, 52. 6, Kimball, 47. 7, Hyannis, 46. 8, Hemingford, 45. 9, Leyton, 32. 10, Minatare, 26. 11, Paxton, 10.
District qualifiers
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 3, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 4, Cash Davis, Hyannis.
113 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 3, Brock Burry, Bayard.
120 — 1, Jonathan Fitzler, Hemingford. 2, Dominick Geho, Paxton.
126 — 1, Hunter Kildow, Bayard. 2, James McGinnis, Kimball. 3, Sam Melton, Maxwell. 4, Chase Gracey, Mullen.
132 — 1, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 2, Connor Cluff, Kimball. 3, Mason Tilford, Maxwell. 4, Zach Araujo, Bayard.
138 — 1, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 2, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 3, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palisade.
145 — 1, Beau Lake, Bayard. 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 3, Luke Dalby, Bayard. 4, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell.
152 — 1, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Kolby Houchin, Bayard. 4, Jose Martinez, Minatare.
160 — 1, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 2, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 3, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 4, Alex Neefe, Hemingford.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 3, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 4, Owen Thorberg, Mullen.
182 — 1, Michael Morgan, Morrill. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 3, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Theron Miller, Bayard.
195 — 1, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 2, Drey Smith, Maxwell. 3, Emma Gomez, Hemingford.
220 — 1, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 2, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 3, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 3, Michael Rotherham, Bayard. 4, Reegan French, Morrill.