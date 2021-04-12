Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball opens inaugural season with doubleheader

Spring baseball has officially arrived.
Maxwell/St. Pat’s, the first team this far west in Nebraska, finally got to play its season opener of its inaugural season, and while it didn’t get the desired result, it did get to make history in front of a large showing of fans.
“It’s a start,” said coach Ryan Jones. “It’s a start to high school baseball out here. And wow, what an atmosphere. This place was packed. When we were doing good things, it got really loud. I was really happy for our kids to experience something like that. It was pretty neat.”
Jones said before the season started that wins and losses aren’t the most important thing in Maxwell/St. Pat’s first season, but both of its games against the Central City/Fullerton/Centura Kernels showed areas MSP needed improvement on going forward.
“We need to know what we need to improve on, and that’s obviously seeing other teams and other live pitching,” Jones said. “They had a really nice pitcher the first game. Threw a nice fastball, spotted it very, then mixed up his changeup and kept us off balance.
“That’s a good team, I think they’re 10-1 now,” he added. “It was a tough one to open with, but again, we know what we need to work on, and I think we’re going to improve a lot from now until Saturday.”
That pitcher was Tres Gonsior, who fanned MSP through innings, striking out seven batters and only allowing two on base as the Kernels took the first game 13-1.
Their offense also came out strong, getting a run on the board in the top of the first inning off an RBI double down the left field line.
Ty Robinson got the first start for MSP and allowed eight runs off eight hits and struck out two. He had his moments in the game, like a strikeout to end the first inning with a runner on first and third while only allowing one run.
He was pulled in the fourth inning for Zarek Branch, who was taken out after dishing out four consecutive walks that resulted in a run and made the game 9-0.
Andrew Brosious came in, and while he let up a 2-RBI single on the first batter, provided some solid pitching the rest of the fourth inning and shut down the Kernels in the fifth.
Brosious was also credited with getting the first ever hit for Maxwell/St. Pat’s after he smacked a pitch from Gonsior in the bottom of the third inning.
The first run for MSP was scored in the bottom of the fifth by Justin Schroll. Schroll was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and a fielding error the next at-bat moved him to third.
Branch grounded out and brought Schroll home, but it didn’t delay the 10-run mercy rule to end the first game.
The second game quickly became a slugfest as both teams put runs on the board in the first inning. Any chance for a MSP comeback win, though, was cut short as the Central City/Fullerton/Centura JV team won 8-4 in four innings due to time constraints.
“Zarek Branch got a nice in-the-gap double, really got into it,” Jones said. “And we had some guys get some better at-bats. I think we learned a lot from just game one to game two, and that really came through. In game two, we got some more hits.”
The Kernels scored two in the first off MSP pitcher Nate Moats, but Maxwell/St. Pat’s responded with two of its own, both scored on an error or a wild pitch.
A two-out rally in the second added four more Central City/Fullerton/Centura runs. MSP got some runners on in the bottom of the inning, but only brought one in thanks to a Mason Tilford RBI single to left field.
MSP only got one more run the rest of the game — a Schroll sacrifice fly to left field that brought in Easton Messersmith and made the score 7-4.
“You got to make routine plays to have success in this game,” Jones said. “We got to field the routine ground balls and make the routine plays, and our pitchers got to throw strikes. If we can get that down, we’ll have a chance.”