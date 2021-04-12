Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball opens inaugural season with doubleheader

That pitcher was Tres Gonsior, who fanned MSP through innings, striking out seven batters and only allowing two on base as the Kernels took the first game 13-1.

Their offense also came out strong, getting a run on the board in the top of the first inning off an RBI double down the left field line.

Ty Robinson got the first start for MSP and allowed eight runs off eight hits and struck out two. He had his moments in the game, like a strikeout to end the first inning with a runner on first and third while only allowing one run.

He was pulled in the fourth inning for Zarek Branch, who was taken out after dishing out four consecutive walks that resulted in a run and made the game 9-0.

Andrew Brosious came in, and while he let up a 2-RBI single on the first batter, provided some solid pitching the rest of the fourth inning and shut down the Kernels in the fifth.

Brosious was also credited with getting the first ever hit for Maxwell/St. Pat’s after he smacked a pitch from Gonsior in the bottom of the third inning.

The first run for MSP was scored in the bottom of the fifth by Justin Schroll. Schroll was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and a fielding error the next at-bat moved him to third.