The Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team fell behind early and never recovered in a 13-4 loss to Crete Saturday in the team’s home opener.

“Not the home opener that we wanted, obviously,” Maxwell/St. Pat’s coach Bryce Byrn said. “Just a lot of mental mistakes, a lot of mental errors. We didn’t have a next-play mentality, and it showed.”

Easton Jones started, and gave up eight runs on 10 hits through three innings, striking out five. Ty Robinson relieved Jones for the next four innings, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out just one.

Andrew Brosius and Tyler Townsend led the Maxwell/St. Pat’s offense with two hits each, and Brosius led the team with two RBI, both on a fourth-inning double.

Townsend and Isaac Irish each also had an RBI.

Crete’s Kenner Svitak and Mason Crumbliss each had four hits, and Svitak led the team with four RBI.

Crete took an early lead with three runs in the top of the first, all with two outs. Svitak lined a 2-run single up the middle, and Carson Kotil followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Maxwell/St. Pat’s responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Townsend brought in Brois with a single, then Isaac Irish brought in a second run after his hit bounced off the third baseman.

A wild pitch in the top of the second inning scored another Crete run, then Crumbliss blasted a 2-run triple to put Crete ahead 6-2. Svitak followed with an RBI single up the middle to put the score at 7-2.

The Cardinals scored another run in the top of the third on a Maximus Connell single up the middle.

Crete added two more runs the next innings off a Svitak single to right and a Kotil sacrifice bunt.

MSP found some offense in the bottom of the frame with Brosius’ two-run double to put the score at 10-4. After a quiet fifth inning, Crete scored again due to an error at shortstop.

The Cardinals drove in two more runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies to set the score at 13-4.

“Better at-bats. Not swinging at the first pitch you see, letting the pitcher work a little bit,” Byrn said on what he wants to see in the next game. “And the basics: hitting your cut, throwing the ball, catching the ball.”