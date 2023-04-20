The bats were silent for the Maxwell/St. Pat’s baseball team on Thursday as MSP was swept by Adams Central 20-2 and 17-5 at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

MSP scored two runs on two hits in the first game and walked 10 times, but it wasn’t enough to get some offense going.

Andrew Brosius recorded both hits for MSP in the loss. He also scored a run and walked once. Kole Jones scored the other run.

Jones and Cyrrus Messersmith walked two times each.

Ty Robinson got the start, allowing 16 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits and a walk through 3.2 innings. Ethan Norton relieved him, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks.

Nick Conant led Adams Central with four hits and two RBI. Joe Peshek followed with three hits and four RBI.

An error in right field allowed Adams Central to put a run on the board first. An RBI double on the next at-bat put the score at 2-0.

MSP responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Brosius scored on a failed pick-off attempt at first, and an error in the field brought in Jones.

Adams Central got the lead in the top of the second with an RBI single. Then the Patriots exploded for nine runs in the third inning.

Adams Central had 10 straight batters reach base and also hit two home runs in that stretch.

A five-run fourth inning and a three-run fifth inning set the score at 20-2.

The Patriots kept up the offensive onslaught in the second game. Adams Central used a seven-run second inning to build a sizable lead and eventually win the game 17-5.

Robinson and Easton Messersmith led the MSP offense with two hits and an RBI each. Isaac Irish reached base twice on walks.

Messersmith got the start, allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks through 1.1 innings. Irish relieved him for the next 1.1 innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on six hits.

Brosius came in next for 2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks. Cyrrus Messersmith came in and recorded the last out of the game.

Adams Central scored two runs on back-to-back walks with the bases loaded in the first inning; then MSP responded with a Robinson RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

The Patriots tacked on seven runs in the second inning to put the score at 9-1, but MSP recovered a run when an error scored a run.

Adams Central scored three more runs in the top of the third, and Maxwell/St. Pat’s came back in the bottom of the inning with three runs of its own. Easton Messersmith drove in a run with a single, and an error in the field brought in two more runs to put the score at 12-5.

Adams Central scored five runs in the fourth inning to put the score at 17-5.