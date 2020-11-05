Maywood-Hayes Center advances to semifinals in Lincoln with win over Mullen

Ashlin Bronz and Alexis Wood brought some much needed energy for the Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team in the second set of its match against Mullen.
The Wolves had fought off the Broncos in the previous set in a back-and-forth affair. A 6-0 run to open the second changed the momentum entirely in Maywood-Hayes Center’s favor. Bronz and Wood combined for two kills, an ace and a block in that stretch, and their play was part of the reason Mullen called a timeout early.
A dominant second set win helped Maywood-Hayes Center defeat Mullen 25-23, 25-11, 25-23 in the first round of the Class D2 NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
“I thought we played well as a team,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “We communicated well, we attacked when we needed to, we finessed when we needed to. Was pretty happy with them overall.”
In all three sets, the Wolves jumped out to an early lead. Bronz notched an ace on the first serve, and back-to-back kills put them ahead 3-0.
It took some time, but Mullen began setting up plays for Samantha Moore. As both teams traded points, she was responsible for four of her team’s first 10 points, the most of anyone in that span.
Moore finished the game as the only player on either team to compile a kill (game-high 15), a solo block (two), an ace (one), a dig (tied for game-high 18) and an assist (one).
Mullen kept it close off points from Bronz and Moore and a few mishits from Maywood-Hayes Center, tying the set at 13-13. A Moore block gave Mullen it’s first lead of the set.
The teams traded points until the Broncos took a 21-18 lead and forced Rohde to call a timeout.
“Once we got some jitters out, I think we kind of figured some things out,” Rohde said. “We just went out and played our style of volleyball.”
That was the turnaround the Wolves needed. They scored six straight points off some hits into the net, a kill from Wood and a kill and ace from Stevie Handsaker to go up 24-22 and win the set 25-23.
While Moore continued to play well for Mullen in the second, the Broncos couldn’t string together runs. Maywood-Hayes Center saw Jaycee Widener emerge and start to take control. She finished the game with 12 kills earning four of them in the second set after a quiet first.
The Wolves got kills from Bronz, Wood, Widener and Handsaker as they took the second 25-11.
The third set mirrored the first as Mullen played Maywood-Hayes Center close. The Wolves hopped out to another early lead thanks to an ace from Bronz and kills from Olivia Hanson and Widener.
The Wolves kept up pressure at the net, which helped them jump out to a 10-4 lead as Handsaker picked up two kills and a block in that stretch. But some overshots and back-to-back aces brought Mullen within three points.
The Broncos tied the match at 18-18, but the Wolves started to pull away down the stretch. Mullen gave up points twice on serves, and kills from Wood, Hansen and Widener put the set away at 25-22.
“I’m very proud of them. They played well,” Rohde said. “It was a team effort. Everyone out there pulled their weight today. It wasn’t one person, it was everybody. I was really happy with that.”
