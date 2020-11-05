Maywood-Hayes Center advances to semifinals in Lincoln with win over Mullen

Mullen kept it close off points from Bronz and Moore and a few mishits from Maywood-Hayes Center, tying the set at 13-13. A Moore block gave Mullen it’s first lead of the set.

The teams traded points until the Broncos took a 21-18 lead and forced Rohde to call a timeout.

“Once we got some jitters out, I think we kind of figured some things out,” Rohde said. “We just went out and played our style of volleyball.”

That was the turnaround the Wolves needed. They scored six straight points off some hits into the net, a kill from Wood and a kill and ace from Stevie Handsaker to go up 24-22 and win the set 25-23.

While Moore continued to play well for Mullen in the second, the Broncos couldn’t string together runs. Maywood-Hayes Center saw Jaycee Widener emerge and start to take control. She finished the game with 12 kills earning four of them in the second set after a quiet first.

The Wolves got kills from Bronz, Wood, Widener and Handsaker as they took the second 25-11.

The third set mirrored the first as Mullen played Maywood-Hayes Center close. The Wolves hopped out to another early lead thanks to an ace from Bronz and kills from Olivia Hanson and Widener.