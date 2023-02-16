The Maywood-Hayes Center girls basketball team defeated Cambridge 55-51 Tuesday in the D1-11 Subdistrict final at Hayes Center.

The Wolves entered the night as the No. 11 team in wildcard points. They will find out their district final opponent Friday. District finals are March 24.

Gothenburg also punched its ticket to the district final stage of the NSAA playoffs with a 57-31 victory over rival Broken Bow in the C1-11 Subdistrict final.

The Swedes entered the night seventh in wildcard points, which means they’ll likely host a district final.

The girls state tournament is March 1-4 in Lincoln.

St. Pat’s C2-11 Subdistrict final against Southern Valley was moved from Thursday to Friday. That game will tip at 4 p.m. at Oxford. It can be heard on Huskerradio at 1240 AM or 106.1 FM.

In D2, Pleasanton defeated Sandhills/Thedford 71-56 in the D2-7 Subdistrict final at Sandhills High School in D2-7.

Medicine Valley defeated Wauneta-Palisade 56-51 in D2-9.

In D2-10, Paxton defeated Arthur County 42-24 in Paxton, Hay Springs defeated Mullen 54-44 in D2-12.

Sandhills/Thedford, Wauneta-Palisade, Arthur County and Mullen are unlikely to receive district final berths based on wildcard points heading into Thursday’s matchups.

South Platte defeated Morrill 68-49 in the D1-12 Subdistrict final at Big Springs.

And in C1-12, Bridgeport defeated Chase County 65-44.