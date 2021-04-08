McCook bests North Platte by seven shots at Lake Maloney Golf Club

“That was definitely my worst hole,” Craw said. “I had a few birdie attempts after that but I never capitalized on them.”

He added that driving off the tee wasn’t his biggest challenge, but rather his putting on challenging greens.

North Platte’s Blake Barner shot a round of 43 and said he struggled with his putting as well.

“The last couple of weeks I’ve been really good at putting but it was just a little bit of an off-day there,” Barner said. “Otherwise I was able to hit my irons so that I could still give myself chances to play decent.

“The greens were a little bit slower than they have been, and then I was just pulling a lot of putts today.”

The Bulldogs, who travel to an invite at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney on Friday, were without two team members — Danny Phillips and Jesse Mach — both of whom were out sick.

“We had a few kids who had to play up to varsity to fill those spots tonight,” Orcutt said. “We have a few (varsity) experienced players with Blake and Kasch and then we have a couple other seniors who haven’t really got that much experience yet.”