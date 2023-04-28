McCOOK, Neb. — The North Platte Community College Knights softball team dropped a pair of games Friday to McCook, 10-1 and 11-3.

The Knights got things moving in the first inning of game one, when Nancy Martinez singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

MCC pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning.

Taelyn Dakamas was in the circle for North Platte. The pitcher lasted 2 1/2 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two and walking one. Jenelle Gudjonson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Krysta-Lyn Lewis went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.

Elena Montoya took the lead for the Knights with a homer in the first inning of the second game.

The Knights scored another run in the top of the fifth after Kelsey Woodhouse singled on the first pitch of her at bat.

April Grace was on the rubber for North Platte, allowing four hits and nine runs over 3 1/3 innings, while striking out one. Gudjonson threw 2 innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Woodhouse, Montoya, Lewis, Amya Blake-Cosper and Lili Kukučková each collected one hit to lead the Knights.

“We had good momentum and energy, and it got deflated when (Dakamas) took a hit off her glove hand and had to be taken out,” said NPCC head softball coach Janelle Higgins. “From then on, we played on our heels. We had some good hits, bunts and plays - just didn’t string them together and left quite a few runners on base.”

The Knights will wrap up regular season play with a home doubleheader at 1 p.m. Monday against Garden City Community College.