McCOOK — Antwone Gonzales led North Platte with 19 points, but McCook Community College men held on late to earn a 78-72 victory Tuesday.

Kayden Crosby was the Knights top rebounder with 10 to accompany his 11 points, while North Platte finished the game shooting 37.7% (23-61) from the field.

In the opening half, the margin never exceeded six as teams battled back and forth on the hardwood.

North Platte built an early 22-16 advantage on a 3-pointer from Gonzales, but Martel Evans sparked a 10-0 run to shift the momentum for the home team.

North Platte responded to knot the game up with 2:19 to play on a Gonzales 3. The McCook offense outscored the Knights in the final minutes of the half to take a 42-37 lead into the break.

McCook stretched the lead to seven in the opening two minutes of the second half. The Knights fought back to narrow the deficit to two at 50-48 on a Bruce Carpenter layup.

McCook gained back the momentum, and extended the lead back to six on a pair of Jah-Keish Demby free throws.

The deficit grew to nine inside the final four minutes of the game, but the Knights chipped away at the lead to cut the margin to five inside the final minute. McCook stepped to the stripe and connected on half of their free throw attempts to seal the win.

North Platte (11-11, 1-6 Region IX South) faces Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Columbus.

NPCC women split season series with McCook

Mariah Gardner and Jada Grigsby led the Knights in double digits, but McCook managed to hold off a final run for a 64-54 win inside the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center on Tuesday.

Gardner paced North Platte with 16 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Grigsby chipped in 12 points and four steals, but McCook held the Knights to just 37.5% shooting from field goal range.

North Platte slips to 6-18 on the year and 1-4 in Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference action, while McCook improves to 11-14 on the year and 4-1 in NCCAC play.

North Platte jumped out to a 10-6 lead on a short jumper by Reece Halley. McCook rallied down the stretch to knot the game up on a pair of Taryn Lindsey free throws, before Vanessa Jurewicz put the home team out front to close out the opening quarter.

North Platte and McCook went back and forth in the first 5:26 of the second quarter. A pick and roll play run to perfection put the Knights back on top, before four straight points from Gardner extended the margin to 25-19 with 1:27 remaining.

McCook countered with their own run to narrow the margin to 25-23 at halftime.

The North Platte lead grew slightly in the opening minutes of the third quarter until a near six-minute offensive dry spell changed the momentum of the game.

McCook seized the opportunity, going on a 11-0 run to build a 38-31 lead with 1:34 to play.

Grigsby halted the momentum swing by connecting from long range, but McCook continued to carry the momentum into the final period.

The deficit grew to 51-37, before an 11-4 stretch helped the Knights cut the lead down to seven after back-to-back Grigsby jumpers. McCook never relinquished their lead down the stretch despite North Platte trimming the deficit to six in the closing minute to earn the season split.

North Platte faces Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Columbus.