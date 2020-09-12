McCook's No. 1 Singles player wins at North Platte Invite, Bulldogs finish fifth

If you asked McCook’s Isaac Hinze how he performed at the North Platte Invite on Saturday, he would say he was rusty at the start.
He might not have liked his returns or setups in his first two matches against Grand Island’s Kaleb Brosz or Lexington’s Henry Goodwin, but he still won 8-1. As the round robin portion of the invite continued, though, he shut out North Platte’s Beckett Allen and Gering’s Trent Davis.
“As the day went on, I kind of loosened up,” Hinze said. “I feel like I was playing about as close to my best tennis as I could that last match.”
That “best tennis” came in his 8-2 win over Hastings’ Brayden Schram, the most games he gave up all day.
“Lately, I don’t think I’ve been playing too well,” Hinze said. “That was definitely one of my best matches. I felt good out there, I felt loose.”
North Platte had players mostly finish near the middle of the pack. Marcus Trotta fell to Kade Huck of Scottsbluff in the No. 2 singles third-place game as the Bulldogs’ top finisher, and Allen came in sixth after falling to Scottsbluff’s Jason Escamilla.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Ethan Mercer and Landon Blank were the only ones to win their championship round matchup, beating Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin and Kysen Walker 8-4.
“We were slow at first ... but we kind of brought things back up,” Blank said. “I feel like on average, we did pretty good today.”
Hinze’s performance helped McCook take second behind Kearney. Both finished with the same team score, but the Bearcats won the tiebreaker thanks to first-place finishes in No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles brackets.
“I thought the guys played well,” McCook coach Matt Wiemers said. “I thought they battled well and put themselves in the position we asked them to get to and get to the championship matches. We came up short today.”
Hinze was the only Bison to win his division, but McCook had finalists in all four brackets. Mason Michaelis lost to Asher Saulsbury 8-4 in No. 2 singles. Evan Humphrey and Lincoln Michaelis fell to Kearney’s Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier 8-1 in No. 1 doubles and Joel Miller and Nathaniel Miller lost to Jackson Bokenkamp and Carter Goff 8-3 in No. 2 doubles.
Scottsbluff finished third overall with Huck and the tandem of Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins (No. 1 doubles) placing third.
Ethan Mins and Greyson Strauss finished third in the No. 2 doubles to help Lexington place fourth.
Team results
1, Kearney, 56. 2, McCook, 56. 3, Scottsbluff, 42. 4, Lexington, 40. 5, North Platte, 32. 6, Gering, 25. 7, Hastings, 24. 8, Alliance, 23. 9, Holdrege, 22. 10, Grand Island, 10.
Medalists
No. 1 Singles
1, Isaic Hinze, McCook. 2, Brayden Schram, Hastings. 3, Quinten Shaffer, Kearney.
No. 2 Singles
1, Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 2,Mason Michaelis, McCook. 3, Kade Huck, Scottsbluff.
No. 1 Doubles
1, Sam Rademacher/Charlie Brockmeier, Kearney. 2, Evan Humphrey/Lincoln Michaelis, McCook. 3, Lincoln Frank/Porter Robbins, Scottsbluff.
No. 2 Doubles
1, Jakson Bokenkamp/Carter Goff, Kearney. 2, Joel Miller/Nathaniel Miller, McCook. 3, Ethan Mins/Greyson Strauss, Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.