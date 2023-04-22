HERSHEY — Three meet records were broken on Saturday at the Mike Troxel Invite in Hershey.

Perkins County’s Mason McGreer slowly distanced himself from the pack in the boys 3,200-meter race, and by the end of the fourth lap he was alone up ahead.

The Plainsman sophomore crossed the finish line in 10 minutes and 13.95 seconds, his best time so far this season.

“It was a pretty fun race racing against my friends Jarrett (Miles of St. Pat’s) and Haven (Hauxwell of Chase County), and all the others are great pushers, and they really helped me get to where I’m at today,” McGreer said.

Miles crossed in second place about 27 seconds later, while Hauxwell came in third a couple seconds after that.

McGreer’s time also shattered the previous-best time of 10:24.636 by nearly 11 seconds. This time is only a milestone for McGreer.

“I really hope by district, I’m definitely below the 10:10s,” McGreer said. “I want to try and be in the lower 10s. By state, I hope I can break 10.”

McGreer also came close to beating the 1,600-meter record by less than a second. He crossed in 4:45.31, and the record is 4:45.188.

Chase County’s Easton Fries also broke the boys 110-meter hurdles on Saturday with a prelim time of 14.79 seconds. That beat the previous record of 14.9 set by Mullen’s Lance Moore in 2016.

“I was slow out of the blocks a little bit, so (I need to) work on that,” Fries said. “Only clipped a couple hurdles, so (I need to) work on that.”

He won in the finals with a time of 14.91 seconds, beating second place Chase County’s Jensen Olsen’s time of 15.63 seconds.

St. Pat’s Braelyn Gifford won both the girls 3,200-meter race and the 1,600-meter race, and both races were notable for different reasons.

Gifford ran the 3,200 in 12:20.33, a new personal record for the Irish sophomore. Gifford also ran a 5:44.17 in the 1,600, which set a new meet record. The previous record was 5:45.10 set by Chase County’s Cara Kunnemann in 2008.

“I was kind of just shooting to go sub-13 (minutes) because I have the mile later and I ran the 4x800 this morning … then really go in the mile,” Gifford said after winning the 3,200. “Try and win because there is some really good competition here for that.”

Other boys winners include Perkins County’s Blake Garner in the 100, Chase County’s Thomas Reeves in the 200, Hershey’s Chase Moorhead in the 400, Chase County’s Zach Herbert in the 800, the Chase County 4x100 relay team, the Chase County 4x100 throwers relay, the Chase County 4x400 relay team, the Perkins County 4x800 relay team, Sutherland’s Boone Snyder in shot put, Hershey’s Cruz Brooks in discus, Arthur County’s Justin Wenzel in high jump, Chase County’s Mason Wallin in pole vault, St. Pat’s Zarek Branch in long jump and Perkins County’s Garner in triple jump.

Other girls winners include Chase County’s Riley Rusher in the 100 and 200, Sutherland’s Story Rasby in the 400, Perkins County’s Kenna Busick in the 800, Perkins County’s Kailee Potts in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the Chase County 4x100 relay team, the Chase County 4x100 throwers relay team, the Chase County 4x400 relay team, the Chase County 4x800 relay team, Hershey’s Michalee Brownawell in shot put and discus, Perkins County’s Libby Cole in high jump, Chase County’s Ali McNair in pole vault, St. Pat’s Mae Siegel in long jump and Chase County’s Katelyn Stamm in triple jump.