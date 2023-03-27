HAYS, Kan. — A McPherson County High School graduate is the new head women’s basketball coach for Fort Hays State University.

Talia Kahrs was elevated to head coach after Tony Hobson announced his retirement after 31 seasons as a coach. He spent 15 years at Fort Hays.

Kahrs, whose maiden name is Miller, played for Hobson from 2008-11. She then served as a student assistant coach in 2011-12 and elevated to assistant coach in 2012-13.

According to a press release from the school, she was highly instrumental in the success of the team and several great players that have been a part of the program the last 12 years. She has been here as both a player and coach during Hobson’s entire 15-year tenure at FHSU.

A press conference to officially introduce Kahrs as the next head coach is at 5 p.m. April 13.

Kahrs will be the seventh head coach of women’s basketball at Fort Hays State since 1969.