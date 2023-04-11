Numerous meet records were broken during the St. Pat’s/Hershey Invite on Tuesday in Hershey.

Sandhills Valley senior Tad Dimmitt, also the defending state champion in shot put, shattered the previous records in both shot put and discus.

His throw of 150 feet, 11 inches in discus bested the previous record, set in 2003 at 141-7, by over nine feet.

His throw of 53-0.25 edged out the previous record set in 2018 of 51-7.

“I think I’ve had a decent start,” Dimmitt said. “Not quite where I want to be, but I’m hoping to push 60 (feet) by the end of the year and defend my title.”

Dimmitt’s throw on Tuesday was about a foot shy his state title mark last season. He also finished seventh at state in discus, and his throw Tuesday in Hershey has already beat that state mark.

“Right now, I’m leading Class D by about eight solid feet with a 152, and that’s not where I want to be,” Dimmitt said. “Hopefully, (I) just get in a pretty good throw a discus and just go from there (at state).”

A few St. Pat’s athletes on the boys side had a strong showing on Tuesday as well. Jaxon Knisley won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and crushed the 110-meter hurdles record as well. His time of 14.6 beat the former record by 0.6 seconds. Second-place Will Moats tied the former record with his 15.2-second finish.

The 4x100 relay team of Zarek Branch, James Heirigs, Moats and Knisley also crushed the previous record of 45.6 seconds with a time of 44.46 seconds.

Branch also set a record in the long jump with a jump of 22-1, besting the previous record of 21-7.75. Branch won the triple jump and high jump as well. His long jump was also a school record.

Then came Jarrett Miles’ 1,600-meter race. Miles, St. Pat’s Sam Troshynski and South Loup’s Logan Recoy stayed one after another for the first two laps of the race before Miles made the first move.

He sprinted ahead, forcing Recoy to keep up with him. By the time the duo made it to the final lap, Recoy looked poised to win the race. That is until Miles sprinted ahead, creating a footrace to the end.

It resulted in Miles not only winning the race, but also beating the meet record with a time of 4:55.57.

“I thought it was really enjoyable getting to run with some solid competition finally this year,” Miles said. “I knew it was going to be rough with the wind and everything here, but after the first two laps, I was kind of taking it easy and drafting. I was determined to hit the third lap really hard, and when Recoy made his move, I knew I just had to stick with him.”

The final two boys records came from South Loup’s Cache Gracey, who finished the 400-meter race in 51.96 seconds, and the South Loup 4x400 team, who crossed in 3:36.72.

For the girls, three records were broken. Sutherland’s Story Rasby set the 400-meter record with a time of 1:00.21. St. Pat’s Mae Siegel now owns the long jump and triple jump records after reaching a length of 17-6.75 and 37-1.25, respectively. Siegel’s triple jump was a school record.

Other boys winners include Sandhills Valley’s Isaac Goosey in the 800, Miles in the 3,200, Moats in the 300 hurdles, South Loup in the 4x800 relay and Sutherland’s Jace Smith in the pole vault.

Other girls winners include Rasby in the 100, St. Pat’s Halley Childears in the 200, Sutherland’s Anna Peterka in the 800, South Loup’s Talliana Martin in the 1,600 and 3,200, South Loup’s Charli Vickers in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, the St. Pat’s 4x100 relay team, the Hershey 4x400 relay team, the Sutherland 4x800 relay team, Hershey’s Michalee Brownawell in the discus and shot put, Hershey’s Delaney Kohn in the high jump and Sutherland’s Aislyn Ruff in the pole vault.