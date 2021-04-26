Mid-Plains dominates UNL rodeo

Lincoln — If there were any spectators who didn’t know about the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team prior to last weekend — they do now.

MPCC blew away the competition Friday and Saturday at the Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A total of 21 Mid-Plains athletes qualified for the short go.

“It was great to see us, as a team, finally put it all together,” MPCC rodeo team coach Aukai Kaai said. “Headed into the short go, we were set up to have a really good rodeo. One run after another, it just seemed like the team fed off of each other’s good performances. I was pretty proud of what they put together.”

The MPCC men’s team won the overall men’s team championship, and the women’s team finished third.

Wynn Schaack won the men’s all-around title for Mid-Plains after also taking first in the steer wrestling and placing third in the team roping.

Nick Rettinger was the reserve all-around cowboy. Rettinger ended up third in the tie-down roping, fourth in the team roping and fifth in the steer wrestling.

Koby Jacobson won the bull riding, and his teammate, Ben Montero-Malunao took second.