 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midwest Destroyers take fourth at state
0 comments

Midwest Destroyers take fourth at state

  • 0
Local Sports

The Midwest Destroyers capped off its impressive run to the state competition with a fourth-place finish while 19 of it’s wrestlers earned medals.

The Destroyers, who competed at state on March 20 and 21, scored 317.5 points throughout the tournament and was only 7.5 points behind third place Ready RP.

Cash Gambs won his division at the 3rd-4th grade level. Other placers include Luke Findley (5th, PreK-K, 57-59), Landyn Coufal (5th, 1st-2nd, 45), Charlie Haneborg (3rd, 1st-2nd, 56), Quinton Sellers (4th, 1st-2nd, 95), Jaxon Walz (7th, 1st-2nd, 115), Rafe Clouse (3rd, 1st-2nd, 115), Ben Frame (3rd, 3rd-4th, 60), Carson Foote (5th, 3rd-4th, 65), Zaedyn Quick (8th, 3rd-4th, 100), Breckyn Collins (8th, 5th-6th, 95), Dominic Stinson (4th, 5th-6th, 105), Ariana Alcorta (8th, 5th-6th, 120), Tyler Haneborg (3rd, 7th-8th, 90), Brody Pitner (5th, 7th-8th, 90), Jaxon Halverson (6th, 7th-8th, 195), Giuliana Stinson (3rd, girls only K-2nd, 81-86), Malayah Gallivan (6th, girls only 3rd-5th, 73), and Ariana Alcorta (2nd, girls only 6th-8th, 126).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News