Midwest Destroyers take fourth at state

The Midwest Destroyers capped off its impressive run to the state competition with a fourth-place finish while 19 of it’s wrestlers earned medals.
The Destroyers, who competed at state on March 20 and 21, scored 317.5 points throughout the tournament and was only 7.5 points behind third place Ready RP.
Cash Gambs won his division at the 3rd-4th grade level. Other placers include Luke Findley (5th, PreK-K, 57-59), Landyn Coufal (5th, 1st-2nd, 45), Charlie Haneborg (3rd, 1st-2nd, 56), Quinton Sellers (4th, 1st-2nd, 95), Jaxon Walz (7th, 1st-2nd, 115), Rafe Clouse (3rd, 1st-2nd, 115), Ben Frame (3rd, 3rd-4th, 60), Carson Foote (5th, 3rd-4th, 65), Zaedyn Quick (8th, 3rd-4th, 100), Breckyn Collins (8th, 5th-6th, 95), Dominic Stinson (4th, 5th-6th, 105), Ariana Alcorta (8th, 5th-6th, 120), Tyler Haneborg (3rd, 7th-8th, 90), Brody Pitner (5th, 7th-8th, 90), Jaxon Halverson (6th, 7th-8th, 195), Giuliana Stinson (3rd, girls only K-2nd, 81-86), Malayah Gallivan (6th, girls only 3rd-5th, 73), and Ariana Alcorta (2nd, girls only 6th-8th, 126).