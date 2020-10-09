Mitchell wins high-scoring thriller over Ogallala

OGALLALA — In a game in which both offenses seemingly moved the ball at will, it was Mitchell that made more plays down the stretch.

Mitchell got five touchdowns from Rylan Aguallo — four of which came on the ground — and rushed for about 400 yards on the way to a 55-39 win over Ogallala on Homecoming night Friday.

Aguallo rushed 38 times for just over 300 yards and had a 63-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter to give Mitchell a 42-33 lead.

The score came a play after Mitchell converted a fourth-and-1 from its own 36 and Aguallo broke away from a handful of Ogallala tacklers who seemingly had him pinned for a loss on the touchdown run.

“We knew when we played them last year that he was going to be the best back we were going to see all season,” said Ogallala coach Brent Bauer. “That’s true again (this season). That is an all-state running back. You saw when it got tight there (late in regulation), they put him in at quarterback and just snapped it to him. That tells you how much confidence they have in him.”