Rayce Moerke hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh as the North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Hastings 9-8 on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

North Platte rallied from an early 6-0 deficit and tied the game twice — once at 6-6 and later at 8-8 — before finally securing the lead on Moerke’s walk-off effort.

Moerke led the team in batting, going 3-3 with a walk, two RBI and scoring a run.

He also pitched five innings in relief, allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and no strikeouts. Moerke came in for starting pitcher Tristen Beyer, who tossed two innings, allowing six runs on six hits.

Hastings struck first with a two-RBI single to left field in the top of the first inning. Hastings added four more runs in the top of the second off of three hits highlighted by an RBI triple to center to score that fourth run.

FNBO responded with five consecutive singles in the bottom of the third that scored three runs. A fourth run came in on a balk. An error drove in a fifth run, and a sixth came on a Ty Robinson double to center field.

The game remained tied at 6-6 until Hastings scored two runs in the fifth inning, one on an RBI double and the other on a sac fly.

North Platte answered in the bottom of the frame with two runs to tie the game. The first run came on a throwing error, and the other came on a Moerke RBI-single.

A quick sixth inning left the door open for Moerke’s walk-off double to give North Platte the win.

Hastings 19, FNBO Juniors 2

Two explosive innings helped the Hastings juniors top the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors 19-2 on Tuesday in North Platte.

Hastings broke a 2-0 game wide open in the top of the fourth with seven runs before adding 10 more in the fifth.

Ty Haneborg got the start for North Platte, tossing four innings and allowing nine runs on 11 hits, three walks and two hit by pitches while striking out seven.

An RBI double to left in the top of the first gave Hastings a 1-0 lead early. FNBO nearly answered in the bottom of the frame, but Cade Freeze was thrown out at home for the third out.

Hastings added a second run in the third inning with an RBI single before scoring seven in the fourth off six hits.

Thomas Hagert drove in North Platte’s only two runs due to an error in left field to put the score at 9-2.

Kayden Baker came in to pitch in the fifth inning and allowed eight runs. Austin Lindsey relieved him and allowed two more.