Montelongo named to All-Nebraska softball team

A North Platte softball player was named to The Omaha World-Herald 2020 All-Nebraska softball team Sunday.

Pitcher Tatum Montelongo, one of two sophomores to make the team, pitched the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish at state.

She pitched in five games over the course of three days and picked up wins over Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest before falling to eventual champion Papillion-La Vista twice. In one appearance, Montelongo held Papio to just three runs, its lowest of the tournament.

She finished the season 20-10 in the circle and had a 1.75 ERA. She was just as effective at the plate, hitting .320 with 15 home runs.

Other North Platte players were named to the All-Nebraska second team. Sydney Barner and Abby Orr made the team after hitting .445 and .402 respectively.

Montelongo, Barner and Orr were also named to The Omaha World-Herald Class A first team. Tahjzha Botts, Ellie Hanson and Aspen Nelson were honorable mentions.

No other area teams had players named to the Class A, B or C first or second teams, but a few did have honorable mentions.