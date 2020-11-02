Montelongo named to All-Nebraska softball team

A North Platte softball player was named to The Omaha World-Herald 2020 All-Nebraska softball team Sunday.
Pitcher Tatum Montelongo, one of two sophomores to make the team, pitched the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish at state.
She pitched in five games over the course of three days and picked up wins over Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest before falling to eventual champion Papillion-La Vista twice. In one appearance, Montelongo held Papio to just three runs, its lowest of the tournament.
She finished the season 20-10 in the circle and had a 1.75 ERA. She was just as effective at the plate, hitting .320 with 15 home runs.
Other North Platte players were named to the All-Nebraska second team. Sydney Barner and Abby Orr made the team after hitting .445 and .402 respectively.
Montelongo, Barner and Orr were also named to The Omaha World-Herald Class A first team. Tahjzha Botts, Ellie Hanson and Aspen Nelson were honorable mentions.
No other area teams had players named to the Class A, B or C first or second teams, but a few did have honorable mentions.
Emma Kehler and Ashley Miller of McCook were honorable mentions for Class B. For Class C, Elizabeth Tvrdy, Emma Coen and Tayler Chytka represented Cozad, and Avery Dunphy was an honorable mention for Gothenburg.
All-Nebraska team:
Mia Jarecki, infielder, Papillion-La Vista; Jordyn Bahl, pitcher, Papillion-La Vista; Hannah Camenzind, outfielder, Omaha Skutt; Lauren Camenzind, infielder, Omaha Skutt; Tatum Montelongo, pitcher, North Platte; Lindsey Kelly, outfielder, Papillion-La Vista; Maggie Vasa, infielder, Papillion-La Vista; Kaelan Schultz, DP, Hastings; Alexis Wiggins, DP, Norris; Kacie Hoffmann, outfielder, Elkhorn South; Abby Russell, infielder, Omaha Marian; Brooke Dumont, catcher, Papillion-La Vista; Ruby Meylan, pitcher, Omaha Skutt.
All-Nebraska second team:
Maddia Groff, pitcher, Omaha Marian; Erin Franzluebbers, pitcher, West Point GACC; Katie Cunningham, pitcher, Bellevue East; Lyndsey Roth, catcher, Lincoln North Star; Morgan Adams, infielder, Lincoln East; Skylar Pieper, infielder, Lincoln Southwest; Sydney Barner, infielder, North Platte; Kylee Wagner, infielder, Papillion-La Vista; Abby Orr, outfielder, North Platte; Samantha Reding, outfielder, Bellevue East; Dani Schlader, outfielder, Omaha Marian; Ella Dalton, DP, Elkhorn; Ashley Smetter, DP, Lincoln Southwest.
