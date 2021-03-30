Moore-Heath, Moon combine for 26 points in Knights’ 69-33 victory over Central

Diamond Moore-Heath and Jordyn Moon combined for 26 points, and a strong defensive effort the North Platte Community College women’s basketball helped the Knights defeat Central 69-33 on Tuesday in North Platte to advance to the Region IX championship game.

“Defensively, I think that was one of our best games, and we saved it for a good time,” coach Jeff Thurman said. “Holding a team to single digits each quarter, that’s something we strive for.”

The Raiders didn’t score more than nine in a quarter, which allowed the Knights to build a sizable lead early. Moore-Heath scored North Platte’s first eight points, which Thurman said forced Central to lock down the inside lanes and leave the perimeter open.

This led to consecutive 3’s from Jennessy Aragon, Janay Brauer and Amber Wolever and a buzzer-beating 3 from Kanesha Hall pushed the Knights to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“If we can establish Diamond inside the paint and we can work inside out, then our perimeter with Kayla and Janay and Jada and the rest of them, they’re going to be more wide open,” Thurman said. “When it got down in that first half and she scored that first eight, then they all started congregating toward her and Kayla was wide open, Janay was wide open, Jennessy was wide open.”