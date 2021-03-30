Moore-Heath, Moon combine for 26 points in Knights’ 69-33 victory over Central

Diamond Moore-Heath and Jordyn Moon combined for 26 points, and a strong defensive effort the North Platte Community College women’s basketball helped the Knights defeat Central 69-33 on Tuesday in North Platte to advance to the Region IX championship game.
“Defensively, I think that was one of our best games, and we saved it for a good time,” coach Jeff Thurman said. “Holding a team to single digits each quarter, that’s something we strive for.”
The Raiders didn’t score more than nine in a quarter, which allowed the Knights to build a sizable lead early. Moore-Heath scored North Platte’s first eight points, which Thurman said forced Central to lock down the inside lanes and leave the perimeter open.
This led to consecutive 3’s from Jennessy Aragon, Janay Brauer and Amber Wolever and a buzzer-beating 3 from Kanesha Hall pushed the Knights to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“If we can establish Diamond inside the paint and we can work inside out, then our perimeter with Kayla and Janay and Jada and the rest of them, they’re going to be more wide open,” Thurman said. “When it got down in that first half and she scored that first eight, then they all started congregating toward her and Kayla was wide open, Janay was wide open, Jennessy was wide open.”
That lead grew when Moore-Heath opened the second with a basket and Wolever knocked down another 3 to take a 24-9 advantage. Wolever finished with nine points.
North Platte was held to just 12 points in the second quarter, it’s lowest of the day, but it also kept Central at a game-low seven. The Knights took a 31-16 lead at halftime.
“We create a lot of our offense out of our defense, so that gives us a lot of confidence on the offensive end,” Thurman said. “Stopping people, making tough shots. And then we just get out in the open floor where we’re at our best and get out and run.”
The Knights used a 23-point third quarter to put the game out of reach. North Platte opened on a 20-2 run and took a 51-18 lead. Central scored most of its points at the end, and went into the fourth quarter down by 30.
Thurman said limiting turnovers helped the Knights dominate the game as they did. North Platte only turned the ball over five times, and the added defensive pressure helped it force 21 Central turnovers.
“Not turning the ball over … we’re averaging right around 18, 19 turnovers. (When) we’re in the single digits, we’re at our best,” Thurman said. “Really, limiting turnovers really helped us offensively too.”
North Platte (69)
Diamond Moore-Heath 16, Jordyn Moon 10, Amber Wolever 9, Janay Brauer 8, Kayla Pope 7, Kanesha Hall 7, Jennessy Aragon 6, Jada Ballard 3, Viri Escobar 2, Jalyn Reagans 1.