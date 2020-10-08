MPCC bull rider ranks first in the nation

Jacobson was a two-time state high school rodeo all-around champion. By the time he graduated, his sights were set on competing professionally. He knew he would need more training first.

“My sister [Kaile] rodeoed for Mid-Plains, so I would come to Nebraska over the summers and hang out with her. I got to know the rodeo coaches during that time,” Jacobson said. “When it was time to start college, I enrolled at MPCC because it had both the diesel degree I wanted to pursue and rodeo, and I was already comfortable with the coaches.”

Jacobson initially trained under Dustin Elliott, 2004 world champion bull rider and former rough stock coach for the MPCC Rodeo Team. This year, Jacobson has been working with former MPCC bull rider, turned assistant coach, Aukai Kaai.

“Aukai has been great because he knows what’s going through my head,” Jacobson said. “He knows it’s tough to balance school and rodeo, and he’s very understanding and supportive. He’s always there for me, pushing me and wanting me to do better. My riding ability has improved, and so has my mentality just by having him around.”

The latter part is especially huge – considering what Jacobson’s up against every time he swings his leg over a bull.