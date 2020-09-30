MPCC cowboys win all-around titles in Iowa

Two Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team members claimed all-around titles in rodeos at Fort Dodge, Iowa over the weekend. They were Koby Jacobson of Hershey and Zane Patrick of Bartlett.

The team competed at the Iowa Central Community College Triton Stampede in what was essentially a doubleheader. With three colleges in the Great Plains Region unable to have rodeos this fall because of COVID-19, the Triton Stampede picked up one of the events that was canceled. That meant packing two rodeos into three days — Thursday through Saturday.

The men on MPCC’s team had enough points to win the first rodeo and place second in the second rodeo. A total of 21 team members advanced to the short go Saturday night.

Jacobson led the charge — winning the bull riding in the first rodeo then placing second in the bull riding and winning both the steer wrestling and the all-around championship at the second rodeo.

“That’s pretty impressive,” said Garrett Nokes, MPCC rodeo team coach. “To go from one end of the arena to the other and win as much as Koby did is phenomenal.”

Patrick also won the steer wrestling and was third in the team roping in the first rodeo — earning enough points to make him the men’s all-around champ.