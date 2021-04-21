MPCC rodeo team off to great start in South Dakota

Jacob Haren was named reserve all-around cowboy. Haren placed second in the steer wrestling for MPCC and also won the short round in the tie-down roping to finish second in the average.

Mykelsi Schnose won both rounds of the breakaway and the average for the championship.

Wynn Schaack won the first go-round of steer wrestling and finished seventh in the average. He was also eighth in the tie-down roping.

Quade Potter ended up third in the steer wrestling, followed by Rettinger in fifth, Patrick in eighth and Madison in ninth place.

Koby Jacobson rode to a second-place finish in the bull riding.

Jentri Hurlburt and Barrett Schlieker were fourth in the team roping followed by Comfort and Ohlman in eighth place.

Landon Sivertsen, of Ree Heights was 10th in the tie-down roping.

“Overall, we had a solid weekend in the arena,” MPCC rodeo coach Aukai Kaai said. “The women’s team was outstanding in the team roping and breakaway. On the men’s team side, we started really well to begin the rodeo - just missed a few key opportunities in the short round. I have no doubt that we will regroup and finish the season off strong.”

That puts MPCC halfway through the spring rodeo season. The team competes at the 2021 Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln this weekend.