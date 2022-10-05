MPCC rodeo team to host timed event jackpots at Kiplinger

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its annual fall timed event fundraiser at the end of the month at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.

Activities will begin with steer wrestling jackpots and breakaway roping at 6 p.m. Oct. 28. A team roping jackpot is planned for Oct. 29.

The steer wrestling will consist of one long go round and a top 10 short go round. The breakaway roping will consist of two long go rounds and a top 10 short round. Only cash will be accepted for entry fees, and the payout will also be cash.

The second day will begin at 11 a.m. with a No. 12 team roping, the cost of which is $100 per team for four head, progressive on one. It will be a handicap roping with an up and down slide — 1.5 seconds per number with a No. 10 cutoff. Entries will close at 10:45 a.m.

Immediately following will be the No. 9 handicap team roping — down slide only. The $80 fee covers four head, progressive on one. There will be a 1.5 second slide per number down with a No. 5 cutoff. Contestants must be entered by the short round of the number 12 roping.

Also planned for the evening of Oct. 29 is the return of the Costume Triathlon Event. Contestants must be dressed in costume to compete.

Each run will consist of roping a calf, running the clover leaf barrel race pattern and tying a goat. Entries are $40, and payout will be made to the top four times. The calcutta for the triathlon will not start before 6:30 p.m.

All events are open to the public and free to watch.

Concessions will be available. Team merchandise will also be available for purchase both days from the Wranglers, the MPCC rodeo team’s official booster committee, as will raffle tickets for a Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill.

Anyone interested in registering or obtaining more information about the jackpots can contact Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach, at 308-520-6750.