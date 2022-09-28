MPCC shooting team competes at Prairie Circuit Classic

Thirteen teams, including Mid-Plains Community College, competed Friday at the Prairie Circuit Classic at the Lincoln County Wildlife Gun Club.
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis hosted the event that drew 174 competitors from five states.
MPCC club members Dan Start, Johnny Gustafson, Nevayah Jones, Haley Yonker, Kohltyn Majer and Luke Maris took part in the competition.
Disciplines include trap, double trap, skeet, double skeet and sporting clays, with a total of 400 targets per shooter. MPCC’s score was 1,388 out of 2,00 possible targets.
“I am incredibly impressed at how well our club represented MPCC,” Coach Heather Wright said. “This was the first collegiate competition for four of our six shooters. Johnny and Luke shot last spring and at one competition this fall prior to the Prairie Circuit Classic. The support they have for each other shows me what an amazing group of young men and women we have this season. I think we have a lot of fun and will see growth among them both as individuals and as a club.”
Mid-Plains will head east for its next competition. The club will compete at the Hastings Shoot at Heartland Shooting Park in Grand Island Oct. 8 to 9 before traveling to Lincoln for the Wayne State College Shoot Oct. 22 to 23.
At the end of the month, MPCC shooting club members will attend the Upper Midwest Conference Championship in Grand Island Oct. 28 to 29.